Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Date, Timings, Top Finalists & Prize Money Details

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was premiered on July 2 with 14 popular celebrities. The show is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend.

The finale has already been shot on September 18 and celebrities shared pictures from the finale shoot. Take a look at finale details!

When & Where To Watch KKK 12 Grand Finale?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12's Grand Finale will be aired on September 24 and 25 at 9.30 pm on Colors TV. It is also available on Voot.

KKK 12's Top 6 Finalists

Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann and Tushar Kalia are top 6 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Special Guests Of KKK 12 Grand Finale

Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus actors- Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav and Johnny Lever will be seen as special guests promoting their film in the grand finale episodes. The celebrity contestants had shared pictures with Cirkus actors and Rohit Shetty on their social media accounts.

KKK 12 winner will be taking home trophy along with prize money and apparently a Swift car. Although the prize money of this season is still not disclosed, it is said that it might be anywhere between Rs 20 Lakh to Rs 30 Lakh.

For the uninitiated, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann and Chetna Pande were this season's contestants. Erika was the first contestant to be eliminated, and recently, Rajiv Adatia and Nishat Bhat were eliminated from the show.