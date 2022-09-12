Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Retains Its 4th Place; Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 3.0, 2.5 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.

Imlie & YRKKH

Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their third and fourth places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: BCHD, Kumkum Bhagya & Naagin 6

Banni Chow Home Delivery has occupied the sixth place followed by Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 6 at the seventh to tenth places with 1.9, 1.8 1.8 1.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Other popular shows that are not on TRP chart are- Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Udaariyaan, Star Plus' Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Pandya Store and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. while KKK 12 has managed to get 1.5, other shows have fetched 1.6 TRP ratings each, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.