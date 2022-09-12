Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Retains Its 4th Place; Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The
latest
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
35
(August
27-September
2,
2022)
are
out.
Top
5
shows
have
retained
their
places
on
the
BARC
chart.
While
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
has
witnessed
a
big
drop
and
is
out
of
the
chart,
Kumkum
Bhagya
has
made
a
re-entry.
Naagin
6
has
retained
its
tenth
place.
There
are
no
changes
among
channels-
Star
Plus,
Colors
TV
and
SAB
TV
have
topped
the
chart.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
and
7
Channels
that
are
rocking
the
BARC
chart.
Top
3
Shows:
Anupamaa,
GHKPM
&
YHC
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
and
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
have
retained
their
top
three
places.
The
Star
Plus'
shows
have
managed
to
get
3.0,
2.5
and
2.2
ratings,
respectively.
Imlie
&
YRKKH
Imlie
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
have
managed
to
retain
their
third
and
fourth
places.
The
Star
Plus'
shows
have
managed
to
get
2.0
and
1.9
ratings,
respectively.
Top
6-10
Shows:
BCHD,
Kumkum
Bhagya
&
Naagin
6
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery
has
occupied
the
sixth
place
followed
by
Kundali
Bhagya,
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Naagin
6
at
the
seventh
to
tenth
places
with
1.9,
1.8
1.8
1.7
and
1.7
ratings,
respectively.
Other
popular
shows
that
are
not
on
TRP
chart
are-
Colors'
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
and
Udaariyaan,
Star
Plus'
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar
and
Pandya
Store
and
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.
while
KKK
12
has
managed
to
get
1.5,
other
shows
have
fetched
1.6
TRP
ratings
each,
respectively.
Top
7
Channels
Star
Plus,
Colors
TV
and
SAB
TV
are
the
top
three
channels.
Other
channels
like
Zee
TV,
Sony
TV,
Star
Bharat
and
&TV
have
managed
to
bag
fourth
to
sixth
places,
respectively.