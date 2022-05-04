Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Is First Confirmed Contestant Of Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Several names have been doing the rounds regarding the participation and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's name was one among them. Although earlier she had denied the reports, the actress has now confirmed her participation.

With her confirmation, Rubina becomes the first contestant of Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Rubina is excited to be a part of the show.

The Shakti actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be returning to host and mentor celebrity contestants on KKK 12. Rubina said that she is confident that with the filmmaker's guidance she will be able to achieve more.

Rubina added, "I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir's guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour."

As per reports, the celebrity contestants will be flying to South Africa to begin the shooting soon. Apparently, the shooting of the show will begin in the last week of May, and it will tentatively go on air in mid-July.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti & Rubina To Get Huge Amount? Here's How Much Shivangi & Erica Might Earn!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Chooses Rohit Shetty's Show Over Dance Deewane Juniors!

Other names that are doing the rounds regarding participation are: Erica Fernandes, Adaa Khan, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Mohit Malik.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.