KKK 12's Faisal Shaikh Bags Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Says He's Thrilled To Embark On This New Journey

Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu, who has been hitting the headlines for his amazing performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has some good news for his fans! The internet sensation will be seen burning the dance floor with his moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The makers have an interesting line-up of celebrities for the dance reality show and Faisal's participation will have good impact on the show given his huge fan following.

Faisal expressed his excitement on being a part of the show. He said that he is delighted to be a part of India's most loved celebrity dance reality show and added that he is thrilled to embark on this new journey.

The internet sensation was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am glad that I had a great start in the world of television with my first ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi which turned out to be a one-of-a-kind experience for me. However, bagging this iconic dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa feels even more surreal. I am delighted to be a part of India's most loved celebrity dance reality show! I have received immense love from my fans for the content I create and now dancing in front of a LIVE audience is going to be a whole new experience."He added, "I love dancing and I can't hold on to my excitement to share the stage with other popular artists from the industry. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and can't wait to learn new styles under the guidance of ace choreographers and perform in front of Madhuri ma'am, Karan sir and Nora Fatehi."

So far, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gashmeer Mahajani and Paras Kalnawat have confirmed their participation and the makers had shared interesting promos. The dance reality show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixt. It will hit the screens on September 3 on Colors TV.