Maniesh Paul Opens Up About Hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Coming Back To Jhalak Is Like Homecoming For Me

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return to small screens after five years with a brand-new season this year. Maniesh Paul, who hosted it for five seasons, is also returning to the popular dance reality show for season 10.

In a recent interview with IANS, Maniesh opened up about doing the show and said, "It gives me immense joy to be on the show which is a milestone in my career and which holds a very special place in my heart. Now that the show is making a grand comeback and I have been bestowed with the opportunity to reunite with my on-screen family Madhuri Dixit ma'am and Karan Johar sir, I am nothing but excited."



He went on to add, "Coming back to 'Jhalak' is like a homecoming for me, bringing back some very special memories at the same time providing a chance to create new ones, with the addition of Nora Fatehi to the panel. Continuing the tradition of talent, entertainment and fun, I am looking forward to joining the sets and witnessing the stellar line-up of contestants."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi on the panel of judges. The show is all set to premiere on September 3 on Colors TV. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST.

In the meantime, the makers have dropped promos featuring contestants such as Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde and Paras Kalnawat. It must be noted that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dialik has also confirmed her participation. The other celebrities who might be seen on the show are Vishal Aditya Singh, Niti Taylor, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan amongst others.