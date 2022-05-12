Kratika Sengar & Nikitin Dheer Become Proud Parents Of A Baby Girl

TV actress Kratika Sengar and her actor-husband Nikitin Dheer welcomed their first child today morning (May 12). Let us tell you, the lovely couple was blessed with a baby girl. The duo is very excited to start the new phase of their lives.

Well, this is indeed a happy moment for Kratika and Nikitin's family as well as their fans, as they started congratulating the new parents in town on social media.

Before welcoming their first child, Nikitin and Kratika had shared a lot of pictures from their maternity photoshoot on Instagram. Earlier, when Kratika and Nikitin broke the news with TOI, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress had said, "Nikitin is on a cloud and I don't even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon."

For the unversed, Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer got married in 2012. The duo had an arranged marriage.

