      Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump & Naagin Re-Enters Top 10

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 29 (July 16-July 22, 2022) are out. Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top 3 spots. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a drop, Imlie and Naagin 6 have witnessed a jump; and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is still struggling to return to top 10. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, KKK 12 & YHC

      Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their first three places. The show has managed to get 3.0, 2.3 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

      GHKPM & YRKKH

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped their places. While GHKPM is at the fourth place with 2.3 ratings, YRKKH has managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.1 ratings.

      Top 6-10 Shows- BCHD, Imlie & Naagin 6

      Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.1 ratings, followed by Kumkum Bhagya, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 6 at sixth to tenth places with, 2.1, 2.0, 2.0 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

      While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.5, 1.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.8 and 1.1 ratings.

      Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.5, 0.4, 0.8, 1.3, 0.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.6 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.6 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna On Rumours Of Quitting The Show & His Screen Time Being Reduced

      Fahmaan Khan Slams Fans Who Spread Negativity; Warns He'd Report & Get Their Social Media Handles Deleted

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.

      Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 18:38 [IST]
