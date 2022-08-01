Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump & Naagin Re-Enters Top 10

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, KKK 12 & YHC

Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their first three places. The show has managed to get 3.0, 2.3 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

GHKPM & YRKKH

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped their places. While GHKPM is at the fourth place with 2.3 ratings, YRKKH has managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.1 ratings.

Top 6-10 Shows- BCHD, Imlie & Naagin 6

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.1 ratings, followed by Kumkum Bhagya, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 6 at sixth to tenth places with, 2.1, 2.0, 2.0 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.5, 1.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.8 and 1.1 ratings.

Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.5, 0.4, 0.8, 1.3, 0.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.6 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.6 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.