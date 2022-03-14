Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Calls Shivam Sharma ‘Bonafide Lukka’ As He Reveals Sleeping With His Mother’s Friend

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp has been making headlines, all thanks to its bold and unique concept. The contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to survive in the game. Let us tell you, Tehseen Poonawalla got evicted from the Kangana Ranaut show yesterday. Before leaving he shared a dark secret of his life. He stated that he slept with the wife of one of India's renowned industrialists in front of him. On the other hand, Saisha Shinde also revealed that she was molested by one of her close family members at the age of 10.

Like them, Shivam Sharma revealed his secret as well, and his story left everyone in shock. The Splitsvilla 13 finalist said that he exchanged sexual favours with his mother's divorcee friend. Shivam further stated that it was mutual and the lady was interested in him too.

Shivam Sharma said that he would take white sauce pasta to her house and used to have a good time with her. He revealed that this incident happened when he was in college. He said, "Mai unke ghar pasta cook karke le jata tha and bed hot karke wapas aata tha." (sic) When Kangana Ranaut asked Sara Khan about her opinion over Shivam's secret, she said that it was mutual and happened with consent. Hence, they are no one to judge.

On the other hand, Babita Phogat was disappointed with Shivam Sharma's actions. She said, "It was very shocking for me because the least you could do is 'umar ka lihaz rakh lete.' I can't understand what I should tell him." Notably, Kangana Ranaut was not at all surprised or shocked by his behaviour as she feels he has always been a 'bonafide lukka'.

Looks like Lock Upp will bring out a lot of masala to make headlines on the internet. It would be interesting to see how the contestants of the Kangana Ranaut show will perform in future!