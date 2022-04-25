Mahira Sharma Walks Out Of Interview When Questioned On Her Weight Gain; Shehnaaz Fans Troll Her

Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma announced her new Punjabi film in which she will be seen opposite Ranjit Bawa. The film will be shot in London. In recent days, Mahira has gained some weight.

Recently, in an interview, a journalist questioned the actress about her weight gain. This irked the actress, who walked out of interview. However, the video has been deleted now.

In the interview, a news reporter asked Mahira Sharma, "People nowadays don't let anyone live by as sometimes people ask you have become thin and sometimes you have become too fat. Something similar is happening with Mahira Sharma."

Before he could ask anything, the actress got offended and left the interview, saying, "Please cut it, I don't like this question. No, no, no, this is not a good question."

Although the video has gone viral on social media, several netizens, especially her ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fans reacted to the same and trolled the actress. Mahira had commented on Shehnaaz during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Take a look at a few tweets!

One of the users tweeted, "JESI KARNI WESI BHARNI" jab dusron k sath insan krta he to itna soch lena chaii he k khud pr aye gi to itni bardasht kar bhi saky gy k nahi,"She should have handled the situation gracefully not by leaving like this."

Another user wrote, "Hor kr hi kya sekdi ha karma mil raha issnu😜" and some others wrote, "Socho Sana kaise bardast karti thhi. Ishko to zada kuchh bolabhi nhi mirchi lag gayi aur Sana sabkuchh haske sahe leti thhi❤️ karma," "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pada muh pe tapad saali sabko naam rakhti thi khud pe aaya toh kis tarah baag gayi isse keh the hai "Karam" abhi bohot padni hai rukh jao" and "Uth ke hi chali gayi ye toh😂...sana ne kaise jhela hoga 4mahine."