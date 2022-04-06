MHRW’s Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Recall Time When Their Show Went Off-Air; Actress Talks About Her 1st Audition

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar became instant hit couple with their show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The duo played the roles of Raghav and Pallavi and fans loved their jodi. The show was getting decent ratings. However, the channel and makers decided to pull the plug on the show which disappointed not only the fans but also the actors and the team.

Recently, in an interview with MissMalini, Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi recalled the time when the shot for the show to the time when their show went off-air. Shivangi also recalled her first audition and how she was trolled even before the show was premiered.



In an interview with MissMalini, Shivangi revealed that she had in her mind that she wanted to be in a creative field. She said, "I have always been shy. In childhood, I used to watch Madhuri Dixit dancing in Hum Apke Hai Kaun dancing and copy it, and if anyone comes, I used to stop dancing. I guess bachpan se tha (to become an actor)."

She recalled her first audition and said that she gave her first audition when she was doing engineering.

She said, "It was engineering second year and I came all the way from Pune (to Mumbai) which my parents didn't know. I told my mom that I'm going to college and thoda late hojayega."

Shivangi added that she thought of going early and returning home early, so she left home by 5 am and when she reached the place, she asked an autowala to take to a particular place, but the person didn't know and she later had to call casting director and then she reached the office.

The actress said that she was very nervous when she reached the venue and added that she gave audition at 9 am and got extremely late in the evening. She revealed that she reached home at around 12.30 am and when her mom asked where was she, she told her that she was chilling with friends and it became late. Although her mother saw the ticket in her bag, Shivangi said that she diverted and said it was nothing. She recalled and said that she had put up a very bad audition.

Shivangi also spoke about trolls about how people trolled her after Sandip Sikcand had put her picture on social media. People edited her picture as vampire saying that she was doing Ekta Kapoor's vampire show, but she ignored the trolls. However, when the first episode was aired, the reactions were different and they wrote good stuff about her.

On the other hand, Sai also recalled how his team was happy as their show's first TRP was 0.9 ratings as the team said that for the show that aired at 6.30 pm, this was good ratings. But, Shivangi was disappointed with 0.9 ratings as other shows' ratings were above that and were doing good. She said that Sandip said that it was good ratings as the show had no senior actor and no promotions were done.

Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill & Rupali Ganguly Are Getting Whopping Amount For Instagram Promotions

The actors also spoke about the time when the show went off air. Shivangi Khedkar revealed, "I was in Pune and Sai Ketan calls me up in the morning saying, our show might go off air. Sandeep (Sikcand) sir called him up and said, if that happens, at least the actors should know. I didn't know what I did all day after hearing that, because I was zoned out. I was thinking about the time if this doesn't happen. This is how our life is, you have a job, money is flowing in every month and then it just stops suddenly."

Imlie: Fahmaan Gives Credit To Team For Making Aryan Popular; Here's What He Said When Asked About Fav Scene

Sai, who was extremely disappointed with the show's shut down and had a break down on the last day on the show, said, "Everything was going well, so I don't know what went wrong. But it's okay. It's just a part and parcel of the job."