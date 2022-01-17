Monalisa & Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary; She Says ‘We Are Stronger Together'

Bigg Boss 10 contestant and actress Monalisa and her actor-husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today (January 17). The diva took to Instagram and shared some cosy pictures with her hubby, in which they can be seen twinning in red.

Monalisa called him 'partner in crime' in the caption. The Nazar actress captioned the post as, "Happy 5 Years my ♥️, My partner in crime, My friend, my Loving Hubby... We Are Stronger Together ❤️❤️❤️ #marriageanniversary #5 #years #love #marriage #friendship #everything #strong #us #partnerincrime #iloveyou." (sic)

In the above pictures, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are looking super hot together. The actress is looking ravishing in a red skirt and top. On the other hand, Vikrant complemented her in a red sandow and black shorts. Talking about the lovely couple, Monalisa and Vikrant often travel together and their pictures go viral on social media.

Fans can't stop gushing over their crackling chemistry and lovely bond. For the unversed, the duo was in a relationship before tying the knot. They were reportedly in a live-in relationship. When Monalisa was in the Bigg Boss 10 house, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot had entered the house and went down on his knees and proposed to her for marriage.

The couple tied the knot in the BB 10 house and have been together. A few days ago, Monalisa had revealed that they are planning to have a baby soon as there is a lot of pressure from their families. So, let's wait for the good news!

Filmibeat wishes Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot a happy wedding anniversary!