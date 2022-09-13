Naagin 6: Pratik Sehajpal Enters The Show As Rudra, Thanks Ekta Kapoor For Making His Dream Come True

Pratik Sehajpal, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15 and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is seen in Naagin 6 too. The actor is seen playing the role of Rudra. Fans are super excited about his entry. The actor took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for their love and support.

Sharing a collage, Pratik shared a lengthy post thanking Ekta Kapoor for making his dream come true. He also expressed gratitude to his mother and sister.

He wrote, "RUDRA 🔱Thank you @ektarkapoor ma'am for making my dream come true. My mother and my entire family is so grateful to you for this."

Pratik further wrote, "Being an outsider with no industry background and this being my first ever television show, I'm genuinely super grateful to you ma'am. God bless you infinitely and with more and more and more and more and more. Thank you for everything ! ❤️ My mother and sister who've supported me through everything and my entire family being there for me . It's an emotional moment for me right now therefore the long post! And thank you #PratikFam for all the love and support, YOU COMPLETE ME! 🙏🏼And I want to say to everyone, DREAMS COME TRUE IF BELIEVE IN THEM!"

Ekta Kapoor commented on his post, "Shine on rudra ♥️♥️♥️." Vishal Kotian, Akasa, Raj Anadkat and other celebrities too wished him luck.

Pratik's mother Shaiiljaa too commented on his post and wrote, "Your mom is really really super proud and sooo happy today my child because you have proved that you can always fulfill your dreams with hard work, passion and dedication towards your work and I also want to thank Ekta Ji for giving you this big opportunity and showing her full faith in you bacha. BABA bless you sweetheart to get much much more best opportunities in your life." The actor replied by thanking his mom.