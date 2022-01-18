Nia Sharma Says She Tries To Be Honest & Doesn't Do Things To Gain Attention
Nia Sharma is known for her 'bold and bindass' attitude. The actress has huge fans, who love her impeccable style, bold andaaz and boss lady attitude. As everyone is aware, she gives a damn to trolls and also has often given it back to them! Recently, while talking to Bollywoodlife, the actress spoke about her thoughts on censorship of comments on social media, and added that she doesn't care about judgements.
Regarding
censorship
of
comments
on
social
media,
she
feels
it
is
not
possible
and
it
shouldn't
be.
Although
she
said
that
negative
comments
are
equally
welcome,
she
added
that
shitty
comments
like
slut
shamming
is
wrong!
She said, "I don't think it can be possible because we are talking about social media, the very fact we joined it because it is a public platform and you cannot filter the bad or good comments that is very like loser thing! Censorship is not possible on social media and it shouldn't be. The negative comments are equally welcome, but the shitty comments like they talk about your body or they slut shame you that is a wrong thing. It is for them to understand that you are shaming the people who belong to the same nation and the basic education brings that sense and if they don't the best thing is to block them. Right?"
The actress said that she doesn't do things to grab attention and the best part about her is that she tries to be honest and confess a lot!
Jasmin
Bhasin
Says
Bigg
Boss
Made
Her
Stronger
&
Confident;
Adds
Doing
Films
Doesn't
Mean
She's
Giving
Up
TV
Shehnaaz Gill Croons 'Ranjha' Song In Hunarbaaz Promo; Fans Say 'Sirf Aap Ke Liye Dekhenge'
She concluded by saying, "I care a lot, it's not about I don't give a damn attitude. I know that I do such things that don't go down well with people, sometimes it's been blown out of proportion, but that's not my agenda. I don't do things to gain attention. The best part about me and my interviews is that I just try to be honest, I co fess a lot because I feel if someone is giving me their time I should respect it by not lying, and in that emotion, I do speak a lot and I feel, ' oh I should have said this or that."