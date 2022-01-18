    For Quick Alerts
      Nia Sharma Says She Tries To Be Honest & Doesn't Do Things To Gain Attention

      Nia Sharma is known for her 'bold and bindass' attitude. The actress has huge fans, who love her impeccable style, bold andaaz and boss lady attitude. As everyone is aware, she gives a damn to trolls and also has often given it back to them! Recently, while talking to Bollywoodlife, the actress spoke about her thoughts on censorship of comments on social media, and added that she doesn't care about judgements.

      Regarding censorship of comments on social media, she feels it is not possible and it shouldn't be. Although she said that negative comments are equally welcome, she added that shitty comments like slut shamming is wrong!

      She said, "I don't think it can be possible because we are talking about social media, the very fact we joined it because it is a public platform and you cannot filter the bad or good comments that is very like loser thing! Censorship is not possible on social media and it shouldn't be. The negative comments are equally welcome, but the shitty comments like they talk about your body or they slut shame you that is a wrong thing. It is for them to understand that you are shaming the people who belong to the same nation and the basic education brings that sense and if they don't the best thing is to block them. Right?"

      The actress said that she doesn't do things to grab attention and the best part about her is that she tries to be honest and confess a lot!

      She concluded by saying, "I care a lot, it's not about I don't give a damn attitude. I know that I do such things that don't go down well with people, sometimes it's been blown out of proportion, but that's not my agenda. I don't do things to gain attention. The best part about me and my interviews is that I just try to be honest, I co fess a lot because I feel if someone is giving me their time I should respect it by not lying, and in that emotion, I do speak a lot and I feel, ' oh I should have said this or that."

      nia sharma
      Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 13:09 [IST]
      
      X