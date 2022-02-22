Niti Taylor Says She Has Been Playing Her Part Of Being A Fauji Wife; Talks About Returning To Work

Niti Taylor, who got married to her childhood sweetheart and Army officer Parikshit Bawa in 2020, has been missing from on screen for a while now. Recently, her film with Parth Samthaan on Voot was released which had moments from their show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She will also be seen in a music video along with Pratik Sehajpal.

When asked about her absence, she gave pandemic as the reason and revealed that she has been playing her part of being a fauji wife, dutifully.

While talking to Times Of India, she mentioned that she was scared to start shooting because of pandemic. She said that people thought she took a break because of her marriage, but when she got married the pandemic started raging and she had health issues. She added that she was scared to come to Mumbai because if she got COVID, she would be by herself, which scared her as in both first and second waves, people got badly affected and she didn't want that for herself.

However, now she is confident of getting back on sets and said that she has come to terms that if at all she gets COVID, it won't be bad. She added that she is still careful on the sets and wearing a double mask although she sees no one around is wearing them anymore.

Niti is glad that she comes from an Army background where everything is so systematic. She said that she is super finicky, which irritates a lot of people, but she doesn't care and needs to be safe at the end of the day.

About playing a fauji wife, she said, "I attend Welfare Center and do my regimental duties, and everything required of me. My husband is a blessing in my life and strongly supports my every decision. He nudges me to go to Mumbai and start working. He doesn't know anything about the industry and asks cute questions like you have to shoot for 12 hours etc. My in-laws are more supportive and excited about my work than my own parents."

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress got married amid four people only including her parents and in-laws due to the COVID protocol and is still waiting for a lavish wedding function. She said that though it was a small, it was a beautiful Gurudwara wedding. She concluded by saying, "But, since Parikshit's sisters and my family are abroad and haven't been able to travel yet because of restrictions, even after two years we are waiting for a proper shaadi function."