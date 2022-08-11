Raju Srivastava In Critical Condition After Suffering Heart Attack; Kept On Ventilator: Reports

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering a heart attack on August 10. As per the latest reports, the comedian is in critical condition and is kept on ventilator. Apparently, Raju underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and is responding to the treatment.

As per India Today sources, "Srivastava's angiography showed a 100 per cent blockage in a major vessel. He is currently on ventilator support and his condition remains critical."

A source revealed to PTI that Raju had to be resuscitated thrice and was rushed to catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. He is currently in the coronary care unit (CCU).The comedian's brother Ashok Srivastava revealed that while he was doing his routine exercise on the treadmill, he fell down and suffered a heart attack. He added that Raju was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital. The comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava has reached Delhi to be with him.

Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack; Sunil Pal Shares An Update On Comedian's Health

Sambhavna Seth Rushed To Hospital After She Falls Severely Sick

Earlier, Raju's friend Sunil Pal had given an update on his health in a video that he shared on his Instagram account, wherein he said in Hindi, "It is a fact that comedy king Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to AIIMS but now he is much better. With all your prayers and God's blessings, he is doing well. He is out of danger. Raju brother, get well soon. All of us love you a lot. It is good news for everyone that he is doing better now. We are waiting for him in Mumbai."

Raju, who was seen two weeks ago in India's Laughter Champion, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has worked in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. The comedian had also participated in Bigg Boss 3.