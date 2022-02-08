Rakhi Sawant Slams Trolls Accusing Shah Rukh Khan Of ‘Spitting’ At Lata Mangeshkar’s Funeral (VIDEO)

Lata Mangeshkar's demise indeed left everyone in deep sorrow. For her funeral, many big celebrities had come to Mumbai to pay their last respects. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is a big fan of Lata Mangeshkar, also visited Shivaji Park to pay his last respects to the 'Nightingale of India'. A picture of SRK offering dua went viral on social media.

Unfortunately, many netizens slammed the Bollywood actor for his gesture and blamed him for 'spitting'. He was seen blowing out air from his mouth as he bent over Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains. Many SRK haters started trolling the actor for his actions, however, his fans and followers came out in support of him on social media.

Not only fans, but several celebs too took a firm stand for Shah Rukh Khan. Bigg Boss 15 fame and actress Rakhi Sawant recently interacted with shutterbugs and reacted to the controversy. She got angry and revealed the truth behind his gesture.

Rakhi Sawant said, "It's a shame on people who are doing this. SRK did not spit. The truth is that after dua, devotees blow out air which is a part of the prayer for the departed soul in the particular religion. Jeeyo aur Jeene do (Live and let live)." (sic) Rakhi Sawant's video is going viral on social media.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Chamatkar co-star Urmila Matondkar also spoke about the incident. In an interview with one of the leading portals, Urmila said, "As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad."

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar's demise, the singer passed away on February 6, 2022 at 92 due to multiple organ failure. She breathed her last in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.