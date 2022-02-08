Urmila Matondkar Defends Shah Rukh Khan After 'Spitting' Controversy; 'As A Society, We Have Deteriorated'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently found himself in the midst of a controversy when he attended the funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday (February 6).

A video from the funeral went viral on social media where the actor who is accompanied by his manager Pooja Shetty, is seen folding his hands and raising them in a prayer. He is then seen blowing out air from his mouth over Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains.

For those who ain't aware, blowing out air is a part of the prayer for the departed soul in Islam. It is done to ward off the evil. However, a section of netizens lashed out at Shah Rukh Khan and accused him of 'spitting' on the late singer's mortal remains. Amid all this hullabaloo, many people also came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan. One amongst them is his Chamatkar co-star and actress Urmila Matondkar.

As per a report in India Today, the actress reacted to this episode while speaking with a regional channel and said that as a society, we have 'deteriorated' so much that we think praying is spitting.

She said, "As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad."

Earlier Urmila had mourned Lata Mangeshkar's demise with a post that read, "Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family #RIPLataMangeshkar. Sabko sanmati de bhagwan (God bless everyone)."

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 6. She was 92.