Randeep Rai Reacts To Balika Vadhu 2 Going Off-Air; Says They Didn't Get Enough Time To Connect With Audience

Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi's Balika Vadhu 2 was shifted to OTT platform. As per the latest report, the show is going off-air. Recently, Shivangi had reacted to the show going off-air and clarified that it is not that the show was not doing well and it was shifted to digital. She said that it was planned for the show to turn out this way. She also said that it's a happy ending and the journey of the show is complete (i.e., it's not an abrupt end). Now, her co-star Randeep has reacted to the show going off-air.

Randeep feels that they didn't get much time to connect with the audience. The actor was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "We did not get enough time. Audience also needs time to connect because it was an ongoing show and then we came onboard. Most of them don't even know that the show had taken a leap and we came onboard."

He added, "This is what I feel that we weren't given much time or things didn't happen the way they should have been, else we would have managed to make a place in the hearts of the audience. Else, we were very sure that we'll win the fans."

Shivangi said that they were honest with their work, and it was a small but beautiful journey.

Meanwhile, Shivangi had revealed that she and Mohsin might work together with Rajan Shahi in a new project, and the talks regarding the same are still going on.