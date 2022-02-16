RIP Bappi Lahiri: Sudhanshu Pandey To Jaan Kumar Sanu; TV Celebs Mourn Bappi Da’s Demise

Popular singer and musician Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night (February 15) due to multiple health issues at CritiCare Hospital. He was 69 and had been admitted to the private hospital for many days. He is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri's doctor and the director of the CritiCare Hospital, Dr Deepak Namjoshi told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Bappi Lahiri's demise has indeed left his fans and several celebrities heartbroken. TV celebs like Sudhanshu Pandey, Jaan Kumar Sanu and others mourned his death on their social media handles.

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey took to Instagram and shared a photo of Bappi Lahiri. He stated, "CHALTE CHALTE MERE YE GEET YAAD RAKHNA KABHI ALVIDA NA KEHNA .. THE ONE AND ONLY GOLDEN MAN OF MUSIC .. HIS MUSIC HAS BEEN ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC .. THANK U BAPPI DA FOR HAVING GIVEN US SOME OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SONGS OF OUR LIFETIME ... MAY MAHAKAAL GIVE UR SOUL ETERNAL PEACE. OM SHANTI."

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu shared a picture with the 'Disco King of Bollywood' on Instagram and captioned the post as, "RIP King of Disco. You are loved and you are missed Bappi Uncle. Lucky me I got to perform with you, record with you, and LEARN so much from you. A sad year for musicians."

Vishal Dadlani shared a picture with Bappi Lahiri from the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Twitter and wrote, "Just heard about #BappiDa's demise. I'm stunned. He will forever be a legend, but more than that, he was a friend. We shared a mutual love & respect, & I'm grateful that VS were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs."

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress Akshara Singh shared a picture of Bappi Da on Instagram and wrote, "Legendary Bappi da will be remembered #ripbappi."

Rupali Ganguly tweeted, "Baapi Kaka ....#bappilahiri."

Hiten Tejwani shared a picture with Bappi Lahiri and wrote, "Rest in peace Bappi da ..🙏🏻🙏🏻 #bappida."

Comedian-singer Sugandha Mishra Bhosle took to Instagram and penned a long note for Bappi Da. She wrote, "R.I.P our loving n legendary Bappi Da @bappilahiri_official_Apart from being a veteran Singer/ Musician.. he was a gem of a person.. great human being, kind soul, fun loving..always encouraging and motivating.. i still remember how i got a chance to meet him on my first TV show..11 years back (when i started my career) since then .. he was so kind.. always made me part of sp occasions n celebrations.. #ganpatifestival .. u are n will always be in our hearts dada.. love and strength to the family..🙏🏻 #prayers #legendsneverdie ."

Talking about Bappi Lahiri, the singer and musician had delivered several hit songs for films like Sharaabi, Disco Dancer, Chalte Chalte, Namak Halal and many others. His demise is indeed a big loss for the Indian music industry.

May his soul rest in peace!