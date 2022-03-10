Rubina Dilaik On Being Called ‘Buddhi’ By Trolls: People Are Inconsiderate About Others' Feelings

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. Apart from featuring in some of the popular shows, the actress has also won Bigg Boss 14. Rubina is known for her straightforward nature. She believes in speaking the truth and analysing the things that happen around her. We have seen her nature in the Bigg Boss house. Hence, many people also dislike her and never miss any chance to troll her on social media.

A few days ago, she was body-shamed by netizens for putting on some weight or a few inches. Many people called her 'buddhi' (old woman) or 'bhains' (buffalo) on social media. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Rubina Dilaik opened up about the same and said that social media has given the freedom to people to write nasty things on anyone's page.

The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress said, "People are inconsiderate about others' feelings. That time I feel there would be so many people who would be getting directly affected by such comments why not voice it. If the Almighty has given me that position where I can create an impact or turbulence why not? People should know that respecting somebody's choice of being how they want to should be there. There is no one to talk about it. If they talk about it, we on the other side should know how to handle it and not let them affect us. It is like a way of letting the trolls know that there is a boundary which they should not cross."

Rubina Dilaik also said that she doesn't bother about the comments or posts against her. However, if the trolls start commenting on her family members' pages including her husband Abhinav Shukla, she will never keep calm and show the bad side of her.

When it comes to wearing a bikini, Rubina said that it is her husband Abhinav Shukla, who often encourages her to wear a bikini. He tells her that she shouldn't wear loose clothes as her body is her asset.

On the other hand, when asked if she has the pressure of having babies by her friends or family members, the actress said that it would be their decision. She feels decisions taken under pressure are majorly not right.

Talking about Rubina Dilaik's upcoming projects, the actress will be seen in her first Bollywood film Ardh, opposite Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The film will be having an OTT release in 2022.