Rubina Dilaik Shuts Down A Troll In A Savage Manner As Fans Celebrate One Year Of Her Bigg Boss 14 Victory

Rubina Dilaik completes one year of her Bigg Boss 14 victory today (February 21). The actress's fans are celebrating the special occasion by trending '1 Year Of Iconic Winner Rubina'. However, some trolls also decided to attack the actress to which she had a savage comeback.

Talking about the same, one of the trolls shared a picture of Rubina Dilaik eating an apple in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14. The user captioned the same stating, "Your BB14 Journey. Keep It Up." To this, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress quoted the tweet and stated, "An apple a day, keeps haters away" along with a smirking emoji. Take a look at her tweet.

An apple a day , keeps haters away 😎 https://t.co/dKGzUT94oJ — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) February 21, 2022

Talking about Rubina Dilaik's journey on Bigg Boss 14, she had embraced the show along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The Choti Bahu actress went on to become one of the most popular female contestants of the controversial reality show and amassed a huge fan following during her stint on the same. She went on to defeat singer Rahul Vaidya to lift the winner's trophy. Rubina also became one of the first contestants of the show whose fans completed a record of doing a 16 million trend on her name while she was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Rubina Dilaik often gives it back to the nasty trollers. In November last year, the Jeanie Aur Juju actress had called out her 'pseudo fans' for body-shaming her after she reportedly gained some weight post her COVID-19 recovery. Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting ... you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects."

The actress had furthermore said, "Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work. But I have GOOD NEWS for you all... It's MY LIFE and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life. PS:- I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my FAN."

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik has starred in many popular music videos. The actress is also gearing up for her much-awaited Bollywood debut with the film Ardh. She was also rumoured to be approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but she rubbished the speculations of the same.