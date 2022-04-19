Sakshi Tanwar On Visiting BALH 2 Sets: I Recalled Old Memories; Disha-Nakuul Have Taken The Show To Next Level

Sakshi Tanwar, who played the role of Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, visited season 2 sets after eight long years. She made a guest appearance on the show to promote her series Mai.

While talking to ETimes TV, Sakshi revealed that she recalled all old memories as she visited the sets. She said that when she was given her script instead of reading her role (Sheel), she started reading Priya's script.



Sakshi said, "I've returned to this studio after 2014. I've come here after 8 years and I've come here not as Priya but as Sheel (my new role). It is a very weird and different feeling. In fact, when I got the script for our sequence I started reading the part of Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and I suddenly realised that I've to read my part and not Priya's. It feels amazing as Balaji is like home to me. I am very happy that I got to visit my home once again."

She was all praise for new Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha) and felt that they have taken the show to the next level.

Sakshi added, "Disha has taken the role of Priya a notch higher. It was lovely meeting her, she's very sweet. She's playing the role of Priya quite well and I think the new Ram and Priya, Nakuul and Disha have taken the show to a next level."

After visiting the studio in Mumbai where she shot for BALH season one, she said that she recalled all the old memories. Sakshi concluded by saying that the atmosphere of the TV show sets and how they would do their scenes while having fun together- all those memories came alive.