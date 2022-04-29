Salman Khan Has Given Shehnaaz A Choice To Pick The Amount For Her Bollywood Debut: Report

Shehnaaz Gill might not have won Bigg Boss 13 but she definitely has managed to win hearts. The actress has huge fan following, who are waiting to watch her on screen. Recently, it was reported that the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Well, the debut film has been offered to her by none other than BB host Salman Khan.

As per Bollywood Life report, Salman has given Shehnaaz a choice to pick the amount for her Bollywood debut Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.



A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Everyone is aware that Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz. She managed to win his heart with her first appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The only thing that Salman adores about Sana is her innocence and till date, she has been the same despite seeing the toughest phase of her life. When Salman Khan approached Sana to be a part of his film, he even allowed her to pick her fees. Yes! Shehnaaz Gill has not been quoted by the producers on much she will be paid, but he has given her the choice to pick the amount she finds fit."

The source further added, "Salman Khan once again proved that he if likes someone he goes beyond his way. The superstar has even asked Sana to pick dates according to her schedule as she has been busy with a lot of projects. The actress is also shooting a Punjabi film right now."

Apparently, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Ayush Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Well, we are sure that fans would be early waiting to watch the actress on-screen.