      Sanaya Irani, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka & Other Actors Who Rejected Top Shows Like YRKKH, BALH 2 & Others

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are some of the popular and long-running shows on television. While Anupamaa has been topping the TRP chart, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always remained in the news. Several actors dream to be a part of these shows. But did you know Sanaya Irani, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka Tripathi and other popular actors refused to be a part of these show!

      Sanaya Irani For YRKKH

      Apparently, Sanaya Irani was approached for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Naira's role. But the actress rejected the offer as she didn't want to play the second leading lady to Hina Khan.

      Mona Singh For Anupamaa

      As per Bollywood Life report, Mona Singh was first offered the lead role of Anupamaa, but the actress turned down the offer. The reason for the same is not known.

      Divyanka Tripathi For BALH

      Divyanka Tripathi confirmed that she was approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but she rejected the offer as she felt that her on screen pairing with Nakuul Mehta would look ‘off'.

      Ali Asgar For TMKOC

      As per the portal, Ali Asgar was offered Jethalal's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but he couldn't take up the show as he had other work commitments.

      Rubina Dilaik For Imlie

      It is being said that Rubina was offered professor Malini's some in Imlie, but the deal did not work out.

      Gaurav Khanna For GHKPM & Devoleena For YHC

      Gaurav Khanna was offered Virat's role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein but things didn't work between him and the makers. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was offered the role of Dr Preesha's role in Yeh Hai Chahatein, but she did not fit the bill.

      Story first published: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 7:45 [IST]
