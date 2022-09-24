Sanaya Irani, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka & Other Actors Who Rejected Top Shows Like YRKKH, BALH 2 & Others

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
are
some
of
the
popular
and
long-running
shows
on
television.
While
Anupamaa
has
been
topping
the
TRP
chart,
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
has
always
remained
in
the
news.
Several
actors
dream
to
be
a
part
of
these
shows.
But
did
you
know
Sanaya
Irani,
Rubina
Dilaik,
Divyanka
Tripathi
and
other
popular
actors
refused
to
be
a
part
of
these
show!
Sanaya
Irani
For
YRKKH
Apparently,
Sanaya
Irani
was
approached
for
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
for
Naira's
role.
But
the
actress
rejected
the
offer
as
she
didn't
want
to
play
the
second
leading
lady
to
Hina
Khan.
Mona
Singh
For
Anupamaa
As
per
Bollywood
Life
report,
Mona
Singh
was
first
offered
the
lead
role
of
Anupamaa,
but
the
actress
turned
down
the
offer.
The
reason
for
the
same
is
not
known.
Divyanka
Tripathi
For
BALH
Divyanka
Tripathi
confirmed
that
she
was
approached
for
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
but
she
rejected
the
offer
as
she
felt
that
her
on
screen
pairing
with
Nakuul
Mehta
would
look
‘off'.
Ali
Asgar
For
TMKOC
As
per
the
portal,
Ali
Asgar
was
offered
Jethalal's
role
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
but
he
couldn't
take
up
the
show
as
he
had
other
work
commitments.
Rubina
Dilaik
For
Imlie
It
is
being
said
that
Rubina
was
offered
professor
Malini's
some
in
Imlie,
but
the
deal
did
not
work
out.
Gaurav
Khanna
was
offered
Virat's
role
in
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
but
things
didn't
work
between
him
and
the
makers.
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
was
offered
the
role
of
Dr
Preesha's
role
in
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein,
but
she
did
not
fit
the
bill.