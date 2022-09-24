    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Talks About Last Day Of Shoot; Reveals What Made Fahmaan Khan Cry

      By
      |

      Imlie is one of the popular shows on television. A few days ago, the show took a leap, post which, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan exited the show. Recently, Sumbul revealed what happened on last day of shoot and how Fahmaan reacted.

      Talking about last day of shoot, Sumbul told India-Forums that Fahmaan wasn't feeling well and all their attention was on him. She revealed that all of them sat together and spoke about how they bagged show. But thinking of last they she was in tears, but Fahmaan wasn't.

      Imlie

      She said, "Later, when I read the script and screenplay of that last intense scene, tears started rolling down my cheeks. But, Fahmaan didn't cry. Then, we ended up on the floor for the last scene and I saw the set up of pillars fallen and something just hit me hard and I started crying, infact, I started howling. But, Fahmaan didn't cry."
      Imlie

      She said that after shooting their last scene everyone started crying, but again Fahmaan didn't cry. However, when she hugged him, he was in tears.

      Imlie's Megha Chakraborty On Sumbul Touqeer: She Was Welcoming; She Helped Me With The AccentImlie's Megha Chakraborty On Sumbul Touqeer: She Was Welcoming; She Helped Me With The Accent

      TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Re-EnterTRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Re-Enter

      Sumbul concluded by saying, "Post that, we shot our last scene and after the 'cut', I could see everyone crying. From light men to spot dada and even our directors' team, everyone had tears in their eyes and I turned around to see Fahmaan, but he didn't cry. I was so pissed and I wanted him to cry and that's when I went ahead and gave him a tight hug. And guess what, he finally cried. His eyes turned red and he shed a tear. I felt like a sense of accomplishment post that."

      Comments
      Read more about: imlie sumbul touqeer fahmaan khan
      Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 24, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X