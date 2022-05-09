Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional As She Talks About Love & Attachment; Says She Makes Mistakes But Learns From It

Shehnaaz Gill has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Recently, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant attended the launch of Empowerment of Girl Child campaign hosted by Brahmakumaris in Delhi. At the event, she spoke about gender equality, love and attachment.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actress said, "Attachment hurts but love is pure. You don't cry when you love someone. Whatever relationships you have with your brother, husband, etc., are temporary and will remain here only."



Shehnaaz also spoke about gender equality and asked people to stop making girls small. She requested everyone to let girls fly and let them do their own thing in life.

The actress said, "I want to say that stop making girls feel small. I am also a girl. It shouldn't be that brothers should walk ahead of their sisters. If the brother will go, then the sister will go. Girls should not feel scared. Boys and girls shouldn't be differentiated. We all should think we are souls then no one can harm us. Competition, comparison, and dishonesty will fade away if we think like this."She confessed that she does make mistakes and is not perfect but added that ahe learns from it instead of blaming God.

In another video, she called herself a 'pure soul' for keeping the thoughts that she does. She said, "Meri soch isliye acchi hai kyunki mai pure hu...Mai na bahot hi acchi hu. Mai pata hai kyu bolti hu apne aap ko acchi? Kyunki main sach mein acchi hu, bas (My thoughts are good because I am pure...I am a very good person, and you know why I call myself good, because I am good in reality, that's it)."