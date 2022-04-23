Shilpa Shinde Reveals Why She Hasn't Done Any Show After BJGPH; Reacts To Rumours Of Her Throwing Tantrums

Shilpa Shinde, who after quitting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain was seen Bigg Boss 11, did two web series, but wasn't seen in any television shows. Recently, the actress opened up about the same and revealed that she never said no to television. Shilpa also spoke about rumour of her throwing tantrum.

The Bigg Boss 11 winner said that there is money fame and lot of good work in television, but people assumed that she doesn't want to do TV. The actress added that she wasn't offered anything exciting after Bhabi Ji....

Shilpa was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "There is money, fame and a lot of good work in television, but people have assumed that I don't want to do television. And since I wasn't offered anything exciting, I explored digital platform and did two web shows. Bhabhiji was my comeback show and after Bhabhiji I never wanted to do a show where I had to just stand and give expressions. After Bhabhiji, I wanted to do something meaty, move to films or do a TV show that would help me grow as an actor. I did not want to go two levels down."

The actress said that there is nothing meaty on television except a couple of shows. She added that she barely watches television shows and ends up watching something when her mother is watching.

Shilpa is known to speak her mind. There were rumours in the past that the makers had a difficult time as she was throwing tantrums. Regarding the same, she clarified that she did have issues and situations many times in her career but considering it as throwing tantrums is not wrong, as she was only voicing her opinion.

She said, "There have been issues and situations many times in my career and if that is being concluded as my throwing tantrums or having an attitude, then I don't want to say anything. I am clear, forthright and not diplomatic about things so people feel I am short-tempered and lose my cool. But, what is the truth is the truth! If you are not happy about something and if you voice your opinion, people tend to consider it as losing your cool or throwing tantrums, that's not fair."

Shilpa concluded by saying that she wants to do a good television show or a film and is waiting to land a role for quite some time now.