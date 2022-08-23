Sonali Phogat’s Demise: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Arshi Khan & Others Express Shock

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, actress and political leader from Haryana Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night (August 22). Several celebrities and netizens took to social media to express their shock and grief over her sudden demise.

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and other actors who were close to Sonali during Bigg Boss 14 days, spoke about the actress and expressed shock over her untimely demise.

Rahul Vaidya, who was in a shock with Sonali's sudden demise said that he shared some good memories with her. He told Times Of India that Sonali was like an elder sister to him. He added that she had come for his wedding, and recently when his single released on Friendship Day, she asked him to send her the song. He said that he is in deep shock. He added that he wouldn't call her a friend as she was more like a mother figure to him and very affectionate.When ETimes TV contacted Aly Goni, he was unaware of the news and was absolutely shocked and could not react to the news. A few hours ago, he tweeted, "💔."

Arshi Khan said, "When I first learned about the news, I was shocked and I am still unable to believe this had happened. She was in Goa. I feel it can't happen. She had called me on August 7th and informed me that she is coming to Mumbai in the last week of August and wanted to meet me. We had plans of partying together at my place, I had invited her. We had even met a few months ago in Delhi at Taj she was with her politician friends. We had a great time there and now see what has happened. We are discussing the news Whatsapp group that we have on Bigg Boss 14, and nobody is able to believe this Rubina, Abhinav everyone is shocked. Sonali and I would often meet."

Arshi said that she and Sonali had developed a great bond inside the Bigg Boss house. Arshi recalled all good memories with her in the BB house and called her a very good lady.

Pavitra Punia said that this is terrible news and she is shocked and can't believe it is true. She added that her heart goes for her young daughter as she has lost both her parents at such a young age. Pavitra said that Sonali used to talk about her daughter in the Bigg Boss house.

Jasmin Bhasin was also in a state of shock and was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "I woke up to this news and it is very shocking. I'm numb. I don't even know how to express my feelings. She was always nice to me and Aly (Goni, actor and boyfriend). She was a darling; she would often message us. I'd known her since Tashan-E-Ishq (TV series). She was very ambitious and wanted to do so much for women and society."