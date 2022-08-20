Raju Srivastava's Brother Deepu Calls Him A Fighter; Shekhar Suman Shares The Comedian's Health Update

It has been over a week that Raju Srivastava has been battling for life at New Delhi's AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack. His close friends have been sharing his health updates and along with family members and celebrities, his fans are praying for his recovery. Recently, there were reports that his condition is critical and some of them even stated that his brain has stopped functioning. However, his wife Shikha Srivastava clarified that his condition is stable and these rumours about his health are very disturbing. She even requested people to stop spreading rumours. His daughter too, said that doctors are treating him well.

Now, his brother Deepu Srivastava and actor Shekhar Suman have shared the comedian's health updates.

As per ANI report, expressing gratitude towards the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian's health, Deepu said in a video message that though Raju is still in hospital, he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard.

His brother also shared that Raju is receiving the best possible healthcare facility and mentioned that he is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital.

Refuting farcical rumours about Raju's health, Deepu asked people to not pay attention to rumours and requested them to continue showering their wishes for his brother's well-being. He even called Raju a fighter and said, "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."

On the other hand, Shekhar Suman took to his social media account to inform everyone about Raju's condition and said that doctors are doing their best. He feels that their prayers are being heard.

Raju Srivastava's Wife Says Rumours About His Health Are Disturbing; Daughter Adds Doctors Treating Him Well

Raju Srivastava's Manager Says Situation Under Control But He's Still On Ventilator; Sunil Urges Fans To Pray

He tweeted, "Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day. The best doctors, neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better.I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty.🙏🙏🙏har har mahadev."

He further tweeted in Hindi, "Ishwar yaha tak lekar Raju ko aye hai, woh awashya theek ho jayenge 🙏🙏har har mahadev."