Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra & Jasmin-Aly Spotted After Celebrating Holi; Paps Call Teja & Jasmin ‘Bhabiji’

While Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni is one of the adorable couple, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra is new couple in telly town, all thanks Bigg Boss. Both the couple have their own fan bases, and these TejRan is trending on social media. No matter where they go, what they do, everything becomes headline. And our paparazzis too doesn't leave any chance to click them.

Yesterday, the newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a grand Holi bash for their friends and family. several celebrities attended the party and they all had super fun. Among them were JasLy and TejRan. The couples were clicked before and after Holi celebrations by paparazzi.

The photographers were seen wishing TejRan, Happy Holi and even called her 'bhabiji'. While Karan was seen saying something to Teja, it looked like he was giving a peck on her cheeks.

After party, Aly left in car, while Jasmine left in an auto. Aly and Jasmin hugged each other before leaving the party. While being photographed, paps were seen calling Jasmin 'bhabiji'.

On the other hand, paps also spotted Tejasswi and Karan. Both TejRan and JasLy seem to have super fun at the Holi party.

At the party, Jasmin wore white t-shirt and denims, Aly wore white t-shirt and pants. On the other hand, Karan looked dapper in white kurta and black pyjama while his ladylove Tejasswi looked pretty in a black co-ord set- a bralette and a pair of trousers. She completed her look with a sheer white top and silver necklace.

One of the actor, Karan Singh Chhabra, who attended the party shared a picture with TejRan and Nivedita Basu on his Instagram story, "❤️❤️ when brother @kkundrra introduces u to @tejasswiprakash for the first time and says in Punjabi: "bhabi nu mil (meet your sister-in-law) ❤️❤️ #TejRan u both #CoupleGoals!!"

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Holi Bash: TejRan, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Jasmin-Aly, Divyanka-Vivek & Others Have Fun (Photos)

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Fav Holi Memory; Actress Is Sure That Karan Will Make Their 1st Holi Special

Fans went crazy as they got to see their favourite jodi TejRan on Holi and have been sharing their pictures on social media.