Tejasswi Prakash Talks About Playing Dual Role In Naagin 6, Says She Had No Qualms Playing Mom On Screen

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the beautiful and talented actresses in the television industry. After winning Bigg Boss 15, the actress bagged Naagin 6 and has been super busy ever since then. Currently, she is seen playing dual role- mother Pratha and daughter Prarthana in the supernatural show.

Recently, Tejasswi spoke about the show and revealed if she has any qualms playing mother.

Since she is playing both mother and daughter roles, she said she has no qualms playing mother on screen.

Tejasswi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am playing my own daughter in the show. It is a double role and so I had no qualms playing mother on screen. I was not playing mom to another actress. There is both, a young and an older Tejasswi in the show. It is organically woven into the show and I am glad that I get to do something different. As an actress, you also need to grow and try out different things."

Naagin 6 is a finite series and the show will end in November. Talking about the same, the actress said that they are aware of it and said that it has been a beautiful and enriching journey.

She said, "It is a finite show and we are all aware that the show will end in November or December. The dates are not final but we have a rough idea. It has been a beautiful journey and an enriching experience. I have got to do so many things in the show and it has only helped me grow as an actor. The current season found a good connect with viewers, too."

Naagin 6's Amandeep Sidhu Calls Tejasswi Prakash 'Hardworking' & Pratik Sehajpal 'Very Sweet'

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Re-Enter

About her future plans, she said that she hasn't thought of anything ahead as she is busy shooting the show.