Thapki Pyar Ki 2: Prachi Bansal Has THIS To Say On Being Trolled For Replacing Jigyasa Singh

Colors TV's popular show Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has been in the news for various reasons, one of them was the replacement of the lead actress. For the unversed, Jigyasa Singh, who played the titular role in the show Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has quit the show and got replaced by Prachi Bansal. Ever since Prachi replaced Jigyasa, she is getting trolled by several netizens.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Prachi Bansal said that her journey has been very difficult so far, and she didn't imagine that it would be so tough to get into the shoes of Jigyasa. She also said that everything happened suddenly, and she didn't get time to register things. While speaking about trolls, Prachi said, "I am trolled so heavily for replacing Jigyasa. I really don't understand one thing that Jigyasa left the show on her own because of her own reasons and I've nothing to do with it. So why am I getting trolled? I am giving my best and I hope you all like me."

Prachi Bansal also revealed that she was eagerly waiting to play the lead role for a long time, and when she was offered Thapki Pyar Ki 2, she didn't think twice and grabbed it. While speaking about the show's team, she said that all the cast and crew members gave her a warm welcome as they knew Thapki as a character is very difficult to play. Because of the stammering part, Prachi had a tough time on her first day.

Interestingly, the actress revealed that her co-stars and director helped her a lot. Prachi said, "Whenever I would stammer, I would forget my dialogues to be very honest. But the team and my co-actors and everyone around is very helpful. They are very cooperative and especially my director sir. He has helped me a lot and the credit for my journey goes to him."

Talking about Thapki Pyar Ki 2, the show also stars Aakash Ahuja, Jaya Bhattacharya, Rudra Kaushik, Urvashi Upadhyay, Rachana Mistry and others in key roles.