TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Anupamaa & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witness Drop

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
31
are
out.
Colors'
Naagin
6
witness
a
big
jump
and
there
is
a
major
re-shuffling
among
the
shows.
While
Anupamaa,
Imlie,
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
and
Bhagya
Lakshmi
have
witnessed
drop,
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Kumkum
Bhagya
have
seen
increase
in
its
rating
points.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
have
retained
their
places
on
the
Online
TRP
chart.
Top
3
Shows-
Naagin
6,
TMKOC
&
Anupamaa
Colors'
Naagin
6
has
managed
to
occupy
the
first
place
followed
by
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
and
Star
Plus'
Anupamaa
at
the
second
and
third
places.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
43.0,
42.0
and
41.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Imlie
&
WTHA
While
Star
Plus'
Imlie
has
dropped
to
the
fourth
place
with
39.0
rating
points,
Star
Bharat's
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
occupied
the
fifth
place
with
36.0
rating
points.
Kundali
Bhagya,
Kumkum
Bhagya
&
YRKKH
While
Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya
has
managed
to
occupy
the
sixth
place,
Zee
TV's
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
are
at
the
seventh
and
eighth
places.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
34.0,
32.0
and
29.0
rating
points,
respectively.