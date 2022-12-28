Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police To Retrieve Deleted Chats Between Sheezan Khan, His 'Secret Girlfriend'

Tunisha Sharma death case: In a major development in the case involving Tunisha Sharma's death, the Waliv Police officials have recovered chats of about 250 to 300 pages between the actress and Sheezan Khan, who is the main accused in the case. The officials, who have recovered the WhatsApp chats from June to December, are investigating the chats to know the reason why the two celebs ended their relationship.

WHO IS SHEEZAN KHAN SECRET GIRLFRIEND?

The Waliv Police, while conducting an investigation into case, scanned the WhatsApp chats between Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma to know what happened between the Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-stars.

As per a report in ANI, the police said that will be sending an e-mail to the WhatsApp authorities to retrieve the 'deleted chats' between Sheezan Khan and his 'secret girlfriend'. While they have not name revealed anything about the 'secret girlfriend', they added that will question Sheezan Khan about the deleted chats that he allegedly had with her.

The report in the news agency further said that the police officials will question Sheezan about the reason behind deleting his WhatsApp chats with one girl only. They will also investigate if the chats had any connection with Tunisha Sharma.

Police has confirmed that Sheezan Khan's 'secret girlfriend' has been identified and she will be called for interrogation soon.

TUNISHA SHARMA'S MOTHER DEVASTATED AT HER FUNERAL

Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon and Vishal Jetwa supported Tunisha Sharma's mother as she was in terrible state after attending the last rites of her daughter on Tuesday (December 27) in Mumbai. The devastated mother collapsed at the funeral following which Shivin, Kanwar and others carried her to the car. They ensured that she was safely escorted to the house as her health condition worsened following Tunisha's funeral.

Several celebs including Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Pallavi Gupta, Deepika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam attended the funeral to bid adieu to their beloved friend, who passed away at the age of 20. Tunisha's family and friends also got emotional as they bid farewell to her at the crematorium ground in Mumbai's Mira Road.

Tunisha Sharma, who was seen as the female lead in Ali Baba, was found hanging in her makeup room. The police arrested Sheezan Khan, who was her former boyfriend, after her mother registered a case against him, accusing him of abetment to suicide. In her FIR, she claimed that her daughter and Sheezan broke up fifteen days before her death by suicide.

The news of Tunisha Sharma's suicide sent shockwaves across the film and TV industry. Besides working in TV shows like Ishq Subhan Allah and Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, the Internet Wala Love actress also featured in films like Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho and Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur's Fitoor.

