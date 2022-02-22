Urfi Javed Accuses A Casting Director Of Asking For Sexual Favours; Priyank Sharma Extends Support

Urfi Javed, who became quite popular after her Bigg Boss OTT stint and is often seen hitting headlines for her unusual fashion sense, has accused Punjab-based casting director Obed Afridi of demanding sexual favours from young girls like her. She shared several screenshots on her Instagram stories, where she said that Afridi made inappropriate statements and indecent moves.

In one of her chats, Urfi mentioned that he told her to 'compromise' for music videos. She also claimed that he hasn't paid her for her shoot and he sl*t-shamed her.

She shared a snapshot and captioned it as, "That was my fight all about b**ch didn't even pay me for my shoot when I asked him for my own money he started sl*t-shaming me and then a lot of girls came up to me telling me how he has sexually assaulted them! Then I decided this fight is way bigger than money now. B**ch I'll chop your **** off."Urfi shared a note that read as, "I've worked with so many people, why will I accuse you of anything if we end up on good terms. This isn't even about the money he owes me anymore, I have evidence where he has mas***ted in front of young girls telling them it's a video meeting. I'm fighting against him coz he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know girls are not safe around him. I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn't a crime but sexually assaulting girls is you b***h!" (sic)

Priyank Sharma shared on his Instagram stories that Afridi had asked for sexual favours from one of his close friends, and added that it was two years ago. Urfi thanked Priyank for his support.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.