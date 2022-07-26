Urfi Javed Goes Bold Yet Again! Is She Trying To Outdo Ranveer Singh?

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed AKA Uorfi is known for her quirky style. Love her or hate her, but you cannot ignore her as the actress has been trending and her pictures are going viral on social media. She never fails to amaze her fans with her unorthodox fashion choices each time she gets papped. She has also been sharing pictures from her photoshoots and reels. However, many criticise her for her weird fashion choices.

Recently, she was in the news for her reels in which she was seen lying in a bed of roses and covering her assets with flower petals. The visuals reminded people of Sunny Leone from 'Baby Doll' song. Now, she has shared a few pictures in which she is seen posing in a mustard bralette and covering one of her assets with hand. We wonder if these daring photos are inspired from Ranveer Singh! Is she trying to outdo the Bollywood actor?It has to be recalled that Ranveer broke the internet with his nude photoshoot. Several actors were seen commenting on the Padmavat actor's bold photoshoot.

Also, in the recent Koffee With Karan 7 episode, in which Ranveer Singh graced the show along with Alia Bhat, the former was seen all praise for Urfi's fashion choices. Karan Johar had asked Ranveer, "Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly," to which Ranveer replied, "Urfi Javed". The actor also called her a fashion icon.

Last month, international fashion designer Harris Reed praised Urfi after she wore a dress inspired by one of his famous designs. In a video that was shared on social media, he was seen saying, "This girl, who is clearly very famous remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. I'm obsessed, I'm really obsessed."