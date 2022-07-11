Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda Gets Injured While Performing Fire Sequence

Harshad Chopda is one of the handsome and talented actors in the television industry. The actor is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which he is playing the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Fans are impressed with his acting skills. Also, they love his and his co-star Pranali Rathod AKA Akshara's chemistry in the show. Recently, in the show, Akshara and Abhi were seen getting stuck in the hospital due to fire accident. Abhi rescues Akshu, but later their family learn that both were in critical condition. However, they recovered soon. It is being said that while shooting for the scene, Harshad got injured.

As per reports, Harshad injured his leg while performing fire sequence in the show. It was said that the actor is recovering.

Harshad enjoys massive fan following. As soon as his fans got to know about his injury, they took to social media to wish him speedy recover. Take a look at a few tweets!

Masiha BeguM: WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA #Yrkkh #HarshadChopda Get well soon 🙂💕.

Creative Stuff:Mahadevji🙏, please protect him from all sort of negativity. Get well soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery. WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA EVIL EYES OFF. THU THU THU ⚫️. OM NAMAH SHIVAY 📿. #yrkkh #HarshadChopda.

@__zephyr: Couldn't thank enough dkp for casting you as Abhimanyu Birla. You're just perfect for the role. Literally living the character. P.s. Also wishing you a speedy recovery, may you get well soon! #HarshadChopda. WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA.

Meanwhile, recently, the actor shared on his other Instagram account about his health update and mentioned that he is absolutely fit and fine. The actor wrote, "For everyone worried about me and mine (health). I am absolutely fit and fine. Thank you for being so kind 🤗🤗🤗."