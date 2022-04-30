Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda & Pranali Talk About Shooting For Wedding Sequence In Samode
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on television. The makers of the show are gearing up for a grand wedding sequence. The team is shooting for the special wedding sequence in at the picturesque five-star heritage property in Samode village near Jaipur. Lavish sets have been erected for the wedding sequence at Samode. As per Times Of India report, the crew has even shot for a romantic song in an old marble slurry dumping yard at Kishangarh.
Recently,
the
main
lead
of
the
show
Pranali
Rathod
and
Harshad
Chopda
AKA
Akshara
and
Abhimanyu,
whose
wedding
sequence
is
being
shot
at
the
venue,
spoke
about
their
experiences.
Harshad
said
that
although
it
is
extremely
hot,
the
locations
are
gorgeous.
He
added
that
audience
appreciation
is
important
for
him.
Harshad was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's unbearably hot here but we are here for a special sequence and since our audience is looking forward to this track, it's worth it. The fact that we are shooting outdoor doesn't matter, we are taking ample protection, staying hydrated. As actors we have to sometimes physically push ourselves to do more than - I love my craft and enjoy what I do. For me what's important is being appreciated by my audience, and the hardship that I have faced while doing a particular sequence doesn't matter. The locations are gorgeous."
On the other hand, Pranali too echoed the same and said that it us a beautiful place to be in and added that so far, it has been a fascinating experience.
Pranali said, "I am not used to working outdoors in this kind of extreme temperature. Thankfully, we are staying in a beautiful palace surrounded by lush greenery, so coming back to my room after a day's shoot is something I really look forward to. Having said that, this is a beautiful place to be in and it's been a fascinating experience so far."