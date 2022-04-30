Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda & Pranali Talk About Shooting For Wedding Sequence In Samode

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on television. The makers of the show are gearing up for a grand wedding sequence. The team is shooting for the special wedding sequence in at the picturesque five-star heritage property in Samode village near Jaipur. Lavish sets have been erected for the wedding sequence at Samode. As per Times Of India report, the crew has even shot for a romantic song in an old marble slurry dumping yard at Kishangarh.

Recently, the main lead of the show Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda AKA Akshara and Abhimanyu, whose wedding sequence is being shot at the venue, spoke about their experiences. Harshad said that although it is extremely hot, the locations are gorgeous. He added that audience appreciation is important for him.



Harshad was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's unbearably hot here but we are here for a special sequence and since our audience is looking forward to this track, it's worth it. The fact that we are shooting outdoor doesn't matter, we are taking ample protection, staying hydrated. As actors we have to sometimes physically push ourselves to do more than - I love my craft and enjoy what I do. For me what's important is being appreciated by my audience, and the hardship that I have faced while doing a particular sequence doesn't matter. The locations are gorgeous."

On the other hand, Pranali too echoed the same and said that it us a beautiful place to be in and added that so far, it has been a fascinating experience.

Pranali said, "I am not used to working outdoors in this kind of extreme temperature. Thankfully, we are staying in a beautiful palace surrounded by lush greenery, so coming back to my room after a day's shoot is something I really look forward to. Having said that, this is a beautiful place to be in and it's been a fascinating experience so far."