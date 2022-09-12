Zee Rishtey Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Shabbir, Mugdha-Krishna & Others Grace The Red Carpet

Shraddha Arya & Shakti Arora

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya looked gorgeous in a grey lehenga while her co-star Shakti Arora looked handsome in a white and black suit.

Aishwarya Khare & Rohit Suchanti

Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare looks absolutely stunning in a shiny purple lehenga, while her co-star Rohit Suchanti looked dapper in purple suit and white shirt.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Shabir Ahluwalia looked stylish in a red suit. The actor was seen posing for shutterbugs.

Mugdha Chaphekar & Krishna Kaul

Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha Chaphekar and her co-star Krishna Kaul wore colour co-ordinated outfits. While Mugdha looked amazing in a off-shoulder white gown, Krishna looked dapper in a white suit as he posed for cameras.

Rupali Ganguly & Drashti Dhami

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and Drashti Dhami looked gorgeous in red and black sarees. The duo were all smiles as they posed for shuttebugs.

Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi too graced the event. The producer donned green shirt and black pants.

Ashi Singh & Shagun Pandey

Meet actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey looked adorable as they walked the red carpet of Zee Rishtey Awards twinning in blue outfits.

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande walked the red carpet along with her husband Vicky Jain. While Ankita looked gorgeous in a black floral saree, Vicky looked handsome in a black suit. The duo was all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.