    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Zee Rishtey Awards 2022 Winners List: Shraddha Arya-Shakti Arora, Shabir, Ashi & Others Win Big

      By
      |

      It's time again for Zee TV to acknowledge the contributions of countless actors, directors, producers, creative teams and technicians who work round the clock to keep everyone entertained. The channel's annual awards show - Zee Rishtey Awards 2022 was held yesterday (September 11). It was a star-studded evening as Zee TV shows' actors walked the red carpet in style. Several actors performed at the event.

      As per the pictures doing the rounds on social media, here are the actors who bagged the coveted trophies at Zee Rishtey Awards 2022. Take a look!

      Shakti & Shraddha

      Shakti & Shraddha

      Shakti Arora bagged two awards- Naya Sadasya award and Favourite jodi (with his Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya). The actor entered the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show and is seen playing the role of Arjun Suryavanshi in the show.

      Shakti And Shraddha

      Shakti And Shraddha

      Shakti shared a few pictures and captioned them as, "Thanku zeetv for this wonderful NAYA SADASYA AND FAVORITE JODI award and such a warm welcome..Only 2 months old in the show and I have recieved 2 awards. Feels blessed..😇 Thanks to ektarkapoor for believing in me and trusting me..🥰. Also thanks to nehaasaxena who convinced me to go ahead with this role, although the truth is she didn't want me to sit at home.😅. Thanks to all my well wishers who voted and also to those who contributed in watching the show #kundalibhagya. Thanks to all the fans/fam for making so many reels and posts. It makes me feel really special. Lots of love..."

      Ashi Singh

      Ashi Singh

      Ashi Singh, who plays the role of Meet Hooda Ahlawat/Manjari Desai in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, bagged Best Beti award at the event.

      Rohit-Aditi

      Rohit-Aditi

      Rohit Suchanti and Aditi Shetty, who play the roles of Rishi Oberoi and Aahana Chopra in Bhagya Lakshmi, bagged Favourite Bhai and Favourite Behen awards. The actress shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories and thanked fans for their love and support.

      Shabir-Neeharika

      Shabir-Neeharika

      Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy, who are seen as Mohan and Radha in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam- Radha Mohan, bagged Favourite Nayi Jodi award.

      Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Receive Honours

      Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Receive Honours

      Romesh Kalra shared a collage and captioned it as, "Thank You #zeerishteyawards for giving #anupamaa and #yrkkh the honour... Missed you RAJANJI rajan.shahi.543 ... Thank You PUNITJI #punitgoenka... #blessed #teamwork #humility #rajanshahi #dkp #shahiproductionspvtltd."

      Other Actors Who Bagged Awards

      Other Actors Who Bagged Awards

      • Social Swagger: Shraddha Arya
      • Favourite Saas: Smita Bansal (Bhagya Lakshmi)
      • Favourite Character (Female): Aishwarya Khare (Bhagya Lakshmi)
      • Favourite Naya Sadasya (Female): Neeharika Roy (Radha Mohan)
      • Ananya Gambhir, who plays the role of Preeta and Karan's daughter Kavya in Kundali Bhagya, also won an award at the event.

      Zee Rishtey Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Shabbir, Mugdha-Krishna & Others Grace The Red CarpetZee Rishtey Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Shabbir, Mugdha-Krishna & Others Grace The Red Carpet

      Zee Rishtey Awards Nomination Party: Shraddha Arya, Shabir, Krishna-Mugdha & Others Grace Red Carpet (PICS)

      Zee Rishtey Awards 2022 will be aired on Zee TV on October 9 from 6.30 pm to 11 pm.

      (Images Source: Instagram/Twitter)

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X