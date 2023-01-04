Ankit Gupta Confirms New Show After Bigg Boss 16, Drops Hint About Not Returning To BB House: After Having...

Bigg Boss 16: After staying tight-lipped about his new show, Ankit Gupta has finally confirmed that he will be seen in a different avatar in Junooniyatt. The daily soap will mark Ankit Gupta's return to the fiction space after a gap of few months. While fans wanted the Udaariyaan actor to return to the Bigg Boss 16 house, he has already started the shoot for his new drama.

ANKIT GUPTA CONFIRMS NEW SHOW AFTER BIGG BOSS 16

The TV heartthrob revealed details about his character Jahaan while talking about his new show. He expressed his excitement on working with Colors channel for the third time. Their previous associations, be it Udaariyaan or Bigg Boss 16, emerged as massive hits and now all eyes are on the fiction show titled Junooniyatt.

Speaking about the show, Ankit said that it was wonderful to do a daily soap after living inside the Bigg Boss 16 house for close to three months. He further said that the viewers have showered him with love and support in his career and he now hopes that the streak continues.

"After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it's wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music called Junooniyatt," Ankit Gupta said in a statement that was released on Wednesday (January 4).

ANKIT GUPTA DROPS HINT ABOUT NOT RETURNING TO BIGG BOSS 16

The TV star, who will be seen in a different avatar, only spoke about Junooniyatt in the press release. He didn't mention anything about rumours about his comeback to the show. Sources close to the production house told Filmibeat, "The show will be shot in Punjab and there are no plans of bringing back Ankit Gupta as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 16. If the creative team of Bigg Boss 16 requires him, he can be asked to jet off to Mumbai for a day or two but for the time being, he will shoot in Punjab for Junooniyatt."

ANKIT GUPTA NEW SHOW TIMINGS, DETAILS, PROMO: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Junooniyatt, which is being produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, will go on air by next month. The channel is yet to decide the time slot of the show. "The team is thinking of launching Junooniyatt at either 9:30pm or 10pm slot, after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Most probably, the show will get 9:30pm slot as Sherdil Shergill will soon go off air," sources told us.

Ankit Gupta is playing the role of Jahaan while Gautam Vig will be seen as Jordaan. They will be paired with Neha Rana, who will essay the character of Ilahi. How their paths cross with each other will form the crux of the story. Ilahi's life will witness a drastic change after she meets the two musicians in the show.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have earlier worked with Ankit Guptan in Udaariyaan, which also starred Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya. The show took a generation leap last year and hence, the main cast bid adieu to the viewers.

Are you excited for Ankit Gupta's new show? Share your thoughts @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.