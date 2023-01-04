Ankit Gupta Confirms New Show After Bigg Boss 16, Drops Hint About Not Returning To BB House: After Having...

Bigg
Boss
16:
After
staying
tight-lipped
about
his
new
show,
Ankit
Gupta
has
finally
confirmed
that
he
will
be
seen
in
a
different
avatar
in
Junooniyatt.
The
daily
soap
will
mark
Ankit
Gupta's
return
to
the
fiction
space
after
a
gap
of
few
months.
While
fans
wanted
the
Udaariyaan
actor
to
return
to
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
he
has
already
started
the
shoot
for
his
new
drama.
ANKIT
GUPTA
CONFIRMS
NEW
SHOW
AFTER
BIGG
BOSS
16
The
TV
heartthrob
revealed
details
about
his
character
Jahaan
while
talking
about
his
new
show.
He
expressed
his
excitement
on
working
with
Colors
channel
for
the
third
time.
Their
previous
associations,
be
it
Udaariyaan
or
Bigg
Boss
16,
emerged
as
massive
hits
and
now
all
eyes
are
on
the
fiction
show
titled
Junooniyatt.
Speaking
about
the
show,
Ankit
said
that
it
was
wonderful
to
do
a
daily
soap
after
living
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
for
close
to
three
months.
He
further
said
that
the
viewers
have
showered
him
with
love
and
support
in
his
career
and
he
now
hopes
that
the
streak
continues.
"After
having
lived
in
the
house
of
Bigg
Boss
16
for
80
days,
it's
wonderful
to
come
home
to
this
exciting
new
fiction
show
premised
on
the
passion
for
music
called
Junooniyatt," Ankit
Gupta
said
in
a
statement
that
was
released
on
Wednesday
(January
4).
ANKIT
GUPTA
DROPS
HINT
ABOUT
NOT
RETURNING
TO
BIGG
BOSS
16
The
TV
star,
who
will
be
seen
in
a
different
avatar,
only
spoke
about
Junooniyatt
in
the
press
release.
He
didn't
mention
anything
about
rumours
about
his
comeback
to
the
show.
Sources
close
to
the
production
house
told
Filmibeat,
"The
show
will
be
shot
in
Punjab
and
there
are
no
plans
of
bringing
back
Ankit
Gupta
as
a
wildcard
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
If
the
creative
team
of
Bigg
Boss
16
requires
him,
he
can
be
asked
to
jet
off
to
Mumbai
for
a
day
or
two
but
for
the
time
being,
he
will
shoot
in
Punjab
for
Junooniyatt."
ANKIT
GUPTA
NEW
SHOW
TIMINGS,
DETAILS,
PROMO:
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
Junooniyatt,
which
is
being
produced
by
Sargun
Mehta
and
Ravie
Dubey,
will
go
on
air
by
next
month.
The
channel
is
yet
to
decide
the
time
slot
of
the
show.
"The
team
is
thinking
of
launching
Junooniyatt
at
either
9:30pm
or
10pm
slot,
after
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Most
probably,
the
show
will
get
9:30pm
slot
as
Sherdil
Shergill
will
soon
go
off
air,"
sources
told
us.
Ankit
Gupta
is
playing
the
role
of
Jahaan
while
Gautam
Vig
will
be
seen
as
Jordaan.
They
will
be
paired
with
Neha
Rana,
who
will
essay
the
character
of
Ilahi.
How
their
paths
cross
with
each
other
will
form
the
crux
of
the
story.
Ilahi's
life
will
witness
a
drastic
change
after
she
meets
the
two
musicians
in
the
show.
Sargun
Mehta
and
Ravi
Dubey
have
earlier
worked
with
Ankit
Guptan
in
Udaariyaan,
which
also
starred
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Isha
Malviya.
The
show
took
a
generation
leap
last
year
and
hence,
the
main
cast
bid
adieu
to
the
viewers.
Are
you
excited
for
Ankit
Gupta's
new
show?
