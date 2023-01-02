Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Returns Vikas’ Suit; Wife Guunjan Reveals ‘He Was Asked Immediately To…’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After Ankit Gupta, wild card Vikkas Manaktala became the latest contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

After his exit, the actor's wife Guunjan Walia slammed Shiv Thakare after she noticed him wearing a blue suit with a floral print which she apparently sent for Vikas. In a tweet, she asked him to return her husband's clothes.

However, in her latest tweets, she has revealed that Shiv has now returned the suit as the Bigg Boss team immediately responded and asked him to do so. She tweeted, "Hi,for those who said this suit is not vikkas's ,I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me"

She added, "As soon as the team traced it , he was asked immediately to send it back, &you can see for yourself in the episode that he changed the outfit immediately.whether it's a mistake or mischief I don't know . But as someone who was tracing it for long,it did get me upset & I reacted"

Take a look at her posts below:

