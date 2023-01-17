WATCH: Sumbul's EPIC Reaction As Shiv Cleans Hand Using Her Dupatta. Bigg Boss 16 Fans Say 'It's Bhai...'

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
We
all
love
teasing
our
brothers
and
sisters,
isn't
it?
From
cracking
jokes
to
cleaning
hands
using
her
dupatta,
brothers
love
teasing
their
sisters.
We
also
have
a
duo
in
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
who
is
winning
hearts
with
their
cute
antics.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
we
are
talking
about
Shiv
Thakare
and
Sumbul
Touqeer.
From
supporting
each
other
to
working
together
in
tasks,
Shiv
and
Sumbul's
friendship
has
beautifully
evolved
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
BB
16
fans
have
already
hailed
them
as
the
'sibling
duo'
of
the
show.
Can
you
guess
how
Sumbul
Touqeer
reacted
when
Shiv
Thakare
cleaned
his
hand
using
her
dupatta?
Her
epic
reaction
deserves
your
attention.
Sumbul
Touqeer
REACTS
As
Shiv
Thakare
Cleans
Hand
Using
Her
Duaptta
Like
a
typical
elder
brother,
Shiv
Thakare
ended
up
wiping
off
the
water
from
his
hands
using
Sumbul
Touqeer's
dupatta.
The
TV
diva's
epic
reaction
made
us
fall
in
love
with
her.
It
is
indeed
every
brother
and
sisters,
isn't
it?
The
Twitter
user
posted
the
clip
along
with
the
caption,
"#ShivThakare
ne
#SumbulTouqeerKhan
ki
chunni
ko
apna
towel
bana
rakha
hai
#ShivSum."
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
TROLL
Shiv
Thakare
Netizens
playfully
trolled
Shiv
Thakare
for
using
Sumbul
Touqeer's
dupatta
to
wipe
off
water
from
his
hands.
Meme
makers
had
a
field
day
as
they
shared
rib-tickling
memes
on
Twitter.
One
user
tweeted,
"Ye
ladka
kya
haiDupatte
ko
haath
pochke
nikal
liya #ShivThakare
#shivsum."
"It's
typical
bhai
behen
thing.
My
brother
also
does
the
same
with
me," another
user
wrote.
Sumbul
Khan
Nominated
This
Week
Sumbul
Touqeer
added
another
record
to
her
hat
as
she
became
the
most
nominated
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
has
been
nominated
for
the
tenth
time
in
the
reality
show.
The
talented
actress
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Soundarya
Sharma,
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
Last
week,
Sreejita
De
was
eliminated
from
the
show.
After
Sreejita's
eviction,
Bigg
Boss
announced
Abdu
Rozik
and
Sajid
Khan's
exit
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
IS
NOT
LEAVING
SHOW.
RUMOURS
ARE
FAKE
Speculations
were
rife
that
Sumbul
might
follow
the
footsteps
of
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik
and
make
an
exit
from
the
reality
show.
The
rumours
spread
like
wildfire
on
the
internet.
As
the
stories
about
Sumbul's
exit
confused
the
fans,
her
father
Touqeer
Hasan
Khan
released
a
video,
confirming
that
she
is
not
leaving
the
show.
Sumbul's
dad
requested
the
viewers
to
not
believe
the
rumours
and
instead
focus
on
saving
the
Imlie
actress
from
elimination.
On
a
related
note,
Sumbul
Touqeer
created
a
new
record
by
becoming
the
first
teenager
and
youngest
contestant
to
stay
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
for
over
100
days.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Shiv
Thakare's
bond?
Can
the
two
Bigg
oss
16
stars
emerge
as
the
finalists
of
the
show?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
