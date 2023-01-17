WATCH: Sumbul's EPIC Reaction As Shiv Cleans Hand Using Her Dupatta. Bigg Boss 16 Fans Say 'It's Bhai...'

Bigg Boss 16 fans playfully trolled Shiv Thakare as he cleaned his hands using her dupatta in the show. Can you guess how the Imlie actress reacted when Shiv did it? You need to watch their viral video.

Bigg Boss 16 update: We all love teasing our brothers and sisters, isn't it? From cracking jokes to cleaning hands using her dupatta, brothers love teasing their sisters. We also have a duo in Bigg Boss 16 house, who is winning hearts with their cute antics. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer.

From supporting each other to working together in tasks, Shiv and Sumbul's friendship has beautifully evolved in Bigg Boss 16. BB 16 fans have already hailed them as the 'sibling duo' of the show.

Can you guess how Sumbul Touqeer reacted when Shiv Thakare cleaned his hand using her dupatta? Her epic reaction deserves your attention.

#ShivThakare ne #SumbulTouqeerKhan ki chunni ko apna towel bana rakha hai #ShivSum pic.twitter.com/qrbD206NTG — Asc (Asc3165) January 17, 2023 Sumbul Touqeer REACTS As Shiv Thakare Cleans Hand Using Her Duaptta Like a typical elder brother, Shiv Thakare ended up wiping off the water from his hands using Sumbul Touqeer's dupatta. The TV diva's epic reaction made us fall in love with her. It is indeed every brother and sisters, isn't it? The Twitter user posted the clip along with the caption, "#ShivThakare ne #SumbulTouqeerKhan ki chunni ko apna towel bana rakha hai #ShivSum." Bigg Boss 16 Fans TROLL Shiv Thakare Netizens playfully trolled Shiv Thakare for using Sumbul Touqeer's dupatta to wipe off water from his hands. Meme makers had a field day as they shared rib-tickling memes on Twitter. One user tweeted, "Ye ladka kya haiDupatte ko haath pochke nikal liya #ShivThakare #shivsum." "It's typical bhai behen thing. My brother also does the same with me," another user wrote. Sumbul Khan Nominated This Week Sumbul Touqeer added another record to her hat as she became the most nominated contestant of Bigg Boss 16. She has been nominated for the tenth time in the reality show. The talented actress is in the danger zone along with Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Last week, Sreejita De was eliminated from the show. After Sreejita's eviction, Bigg Boss announced Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan's exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL TOUQEER IS NOT LEAVING SHOW. RUMOURS ARE FAKE

Speculations were rife that Sumbul might follow the footsteps of Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik and make an exit from the reality show. The rumours spread like wildfire on the internet. As the stories about Sumbul's exit confused the fans, her father Touqeer Hasan Khan released a video, confirming that she is not leaving the show.

Sumbul's dad requested the viewers to not believe the rumours and instead focus on saving the Imlie actress from elimination.

On a related note, Sumbul Touqeer created a new record by becoming the first teenager and youngest contestant to stay inside the Bigg Boss house for over 100 days.

What do you have to say about Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare's bond? Can the two Bigg oss 16 stars emerge as the finalists of the show? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

