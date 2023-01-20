I Married Muslim Guy And We...: Devoleena REACTS As Rakhi Sawant Accepts Islam After Tying Knot With Adil

Devoleena Reacts To Taslima's Tweet

On January 12, Taslima tweeted, "Even Rakhi Sawant had to convert to Islam because she married a man who happened to be a Muslim. Like other religions Islam must be evolved and accept marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims."

Responding to the author, Devoleena said that nobody forced her to convert to Islam after she got married.

"During my college days i read your novels. Well I married to a Muslim guy and we didnt do any kind of conversion or name changing etc etc. Nobody forced me infact. And we all are happy this way. We have Special Act for it. And our families are ok with it. So it is evolving," she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Devoleena On Rakhi Converting To Islam

Reacting to rumours about Rakhi Sawant embracing Islam, Devoleena said that it is a personal choice as she wishes to be with her husband Adil Khan Durrani.

"But its a choice again. I bet Rakhi did convert out of her choice because she wants to be with her husband. It is her choice to accept his religion to get married. Mine is totally different from it. But still people have issues with that too. The answer is Only Hatred All around," she tweeted.

And from my husband community no one is abusing me or asking me anything nasty to do. But jinko meri fikar k maare gale se khaana nahi utar rahi hai muh se gobar bhi wahi nikaal rahe hai. Mere se mann nahi bhara toh ab Rakhi mil gayee. Duniya bhar k aurtein hai jo har roz — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Devoleena_23) January 19, 2023

Devoleena Responds To Trolls

The popular TV star shared a befitting reply to the trolls, who attacked her after she got hitched with Shahnawaz Sheikh on December 14, 2022. Hitting back at the people slamming her, Devoleena said that no one from her 'husband's community abused her said anything nasty'.

Devoleela claimed that the same set of people are now attacking Rakhi Sawant for marrying a 'Muslim man'.

