I Married Muslim Guy And We...: Devoleena REACTS As Rakhi Sawant Accepts Islam After Tying Knot With Adil
Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her opinion on Rakhi Sawant converting to Islam after her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani. She stated her own example and said that her husband Shahnawaz didn't ask her to accept his rel
Rakhi
Sawant
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
she
confirmed
that
she
tied
the
knot
with
Adil
Khan
Durrani
in
a
nikaah
ceremony.
After
keeping
her
wedding
a
secret,
she
announced
the
good
news
on
social
media
by
sharing
photos
from
the
ceremony.
While
the
Marathi
Mulgi
is
facing
constant
issues
in
her
marital
life,
a
certain
section
of
netizens
targeted
her
for
accepting
Islam
after
getting
married.
DEVOLEENA
BHATTACHARJEE'S
TWEET
ON
RAKHI
SAWANT
Bangladesh
author
Taslima
Nasreen
shared
a
tweet,
expressing
her
thoughts
on
Rakhi's
purported
marriage
with
Adil
and
rumours
of
her
converting
to
Islam.
Amid
the
controversy
over
Rakhi
Sawant's
marriage,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
expressed
her
opinion
on
the
rumours
about
her
changing
name
to
Fatima
and
converting
to
Islam.
The
Saath
Nibhaana
Saathiya
actress
responded
to
Taslima's
tweet
about
the
same,
saying
that
she
and
her
husband
decided
to
not
convert
after
their
wedding.
Devoleena
Reacts
To
Taslima's
Tweet
On
January
12,
Taslima
tweeted,
"Even
Rakhi
Sawant
had
to
convert
to
Islam
because
she
married
a
man
who
happened
to
be
a
Muslim.
Like
other
religions
Islam
must
be
evolved
and
accept
marriages
between
Muslims
and
non-Muslims."
Responding
to
the
author,
Devoleena
said
that
nobody
forced
her
to
convert
to
Islam
after
she
got
married.
"During
my
college
days
i
read
your
novels.
Well
I
married
to
a
Muslim
guy
and
we
didnt
do
any
kind
of
conversion
or
name
changing
etc
etc.
Nobody
forced
me
infact.
And
we
all
are
happy
this
way.
We
have
Special
Act
for
it.
And
our
families
are
ok
with
it.
So
it
is
evolving," she
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Devoleena
On
Rakhi
Converting
To
Islam
Reacting
to
rumours
about
Rakhi
Sawant
embracing
Islam,
Devoleena
said
that
it
is
a
personal
choice
as
she
wishes
to
be
with
her
husband
Adil
Khan
Durrani.
"But
its
a
choice
again.
I
bet
Rakhi
did
convert
out
of
her
choice
because
she
wants
to
be
with
her
husband.
It
is
her
choice
to
accept
his
religion
to
get
married.
Mine
is
totally
different
from
it.
But
still
people
have
issues
with
that
too.
The
answer
is
Only
Hatred
All
around," she
tweeted.
The
popular
TV
star
shared
a
befitting
reply
to
the
trolls,
who
attacked
her
after
she
got
hitched
with
Shahnawaz
Sheikh
on
December
14,
2022.
Hitting
back
at
the
people
slamming
her,
Devoleena
said
that
no
one
from
her
'husband's
community
abused
her
said
anything
nasty'.
Devoleela
claimed
that
the
same
set
of
people
are
now
attacking
Rakhi
Sawant
for
marrying
a
'Muslim
man'.
"And
from
my
husband
community
no
one
is
abusing
me
or
asking
me
anything
nasty
to
do.
But
jinko
meri
fikar
k
maare
gale
se
khaana
nahi
utar
rahi
hai
muh
se
gobar
bhi
wahi
nikaal
rahe
hai.
Mere
se
mann
nahi
bhara
toh
ab
Rakhi
mil
gayee," her
tweet
read.
On
the
professional
front,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
was
last
seen
in
Bigg
Boss
15.
She
entered
the
show
as
a
wildcard
contestant
along
with
Rashami
Desai
and
Rakhi
Sawant.
The
TV
diva
is
yet
to
announce
her
next
project.
Gossip
mills
suggest
that
she
is
in
talks
with
Ekta
Kapoor
for
a
new
show,
which
will
air
on
Zee
TV.
Talking
about
Rakhi
Sawant,
the
actress-dancer
was
detained
by
the
Mumbai
Police
in
connection
with
a
police
complaint
filed
against
her
by
Sherlyn
Chopra.
She
was
recently
seen
in
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4.