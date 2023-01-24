Karan Kundrra Breaks Silence On Marriage Plans With GF Tejasswi Prakash, Says ‘Insaan Pakk Jaate Hain…’

Karan
Kundrra
and
Tejasswi
Prakash
are
counted
among
the
most
popular
and
loved
TV
stars.
In
2021,
they
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house
with
the
goal
to
win
the
trophy.
However,
they
had
no
idea
that
they'll
find
each
other
in
the
chaotic
house.
For
the
unversed,
Karan
and
Tejasswi
first
met
each
other
on
the
controversial
reality
show,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
and
eventually
fell
in
love
with
each
other
during
their
stay
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Last
year,
Tejasswi
walked
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
while
Karan
was
the
second
runner-up.
Since
then,
the
much-in-love
couple
is
going
strong.
In
a
recent
interview,
the
actor
finally
talked
about
their
marriage
plans.
Here's
what
he
said.
Karan
Kundrra
On
His
Equation
With
Tejasswi
Talking
about
his
relationship
with
Tejasswi,
Karan
told
ETimes,
"When
you
are
clear
about
things,
these
things
don't
seem
important.
Jab
ek
relationship
mein
koi
cheez
lack
karti
hai
tab
aap
tension
lete
hain
inn
baaton
kee.
There
is
an
unspoken
clarity
between
us
that
this
is
not
something
we
should
be
worrying
about.
Our
parents
know
each
other.
We
are
together
throughout
the
day
and
away
only
when
we
are
shooting."
Karan
On
His
Marriage
Plans
With
Tejasswi
Talking
further,
Karan
revealed
that
they
aren't
thinking
about
marriage
yet
and
added,
"Usually,
insaan
pakk
jaate
hain
itna
time
saath
mein
reh
kar.
We
continue
to
discover
each
other,
have
been
through
ups
and
downs
in
our
relationship,
but
every
time
something
unfavourable
happens,
we
emerge
stronger.
So,
these
things
don't
seem
important
kyunki
pata
hi
hai.
Considering
that
this
relationship
is
ki
jab
jo
hona
hai
ho
kar
hi
rahega
toh
tension
lena
hi
band
kar
do.
This
is
a
no-tension
relationship.
Iss
relationship
mein
siyappe
nahi
hain."
TejRan
Currently
Focusing
On
Their
Careers
Karan
and
Tejasswi
are
in
a
happy
space
and
currently
want
to
focus
on
their
careers.
While
is
currently
playing
the
titular
role
in
Colors
TV's
Naagin
6,
Karan
is
making
his
fiction
TV
comeback
with
the
much-awaited
show
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal.
Karan
Kundrra’s
New
Show
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal
Karan
Kundrra
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
werewolf
in
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal,
co-starring
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
and
Reem
Sheikh.
The
supernatural
drama
will
premiere
on
Colors
soon.
However,
the
makers
are
yet
to
reveal
the
launch
date.
While
Karan
is
returning
to
the
small
screen,
Tejasswi's
Naagin
6
is
all
set
to
bid
goodbye
to
the
viewers
soon.
After
a
successful
run
of
almost
a
year,
the
supernatural
drama
is
expected
to
end
in
mid-February.