    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ishq Mein Ghayal: HUGE Age Difference Between Reem Shaikh & Male Leads Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani

    By
    |
    Ishq Mein Ghayal Reem Shaikh Age Difference Karan Kundrra Gashmeer Mahajani

    After entertaining fans with his stints in Bigg Boss 16 and Lock Upp, TV star Karan Kundrra is returning to the small screen with his new fiction show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal.

    Co-starring Reem Shaikh and Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani, the supernatural drama will soon premiere on Colors TV and will likely replace Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

    Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Touches Karan Kundrra's Feet; Did You Know They Share A Special Connection?Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Touches Karan Kundrra's Feet; Did You Know They Share A Special Connection?

    The makers finally unveiled its first promo recently, which has been receiving a good response from fans. Reem Shaikh has created ripples on the small screen with her sizzling chemistry with both Karan and Gashmeer.

    However, did you know that there is a huge age difference between her and both the male leads? Yes, you read that right!

    Ishq Mein Ghayal: Netizens Troll Karan Kundrra's Show For Its Uncanny Resemblance To The Vampire DiariesIshq Mein Ghayal: Netizens Troll Karan Kundrra's Show For Its Uncanny Resemblance To The Vampire Diaries

    Real Age Of Reem Shaikh

    Real Age Of Reem Shaikh

    For the unversed, Reem Sheikh was reportedly born on September 7, 2002, and turned 20 last year. She started her career as a child artist and featured in several hits shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Diya Aur Baati Hum. In 2018, she bagged the lead role in ZEE TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta and established herself as a lead female star.

    Age Difference Between Reem And Karan Kundrra

    Age Difference Between Reem And Karan Kundrra

    Karan Kunddra, who is counted among the most popular TV celebrities, celebrated her 38th birthday on October 11 last year. This year, Reem and Karan have an age difference of a huge 18 years.

    Age Difference Between Reem And Gashmeer Mahajani

    Age Difference Between Reem And Gashmeer Mahajani

    Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name after playing the lead role opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the hit Star Plus show Imlie, celebrates his birthday on June 8. Last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actor is 37 years old. Hence, the age difference between Gashmeer and Reem is of 17 years. Well, that's interesting!

    Premise Of Ishq Mein Ghayal

    Earlier titled Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon, Ishq Mein Ghayal seems to be inspired by the popular American drama, The Vampire Diaries. According to the promo, the much-awaited show revolves around Esha (Reem Shaikh) and her connection with two brothers Veer and Armaan (played by Karan and Gashmeer), who are werewolves.

    When Will Ishq Mein Ghayal Premiere?

    When Will Ishq Mein Ghayal Premiere?

    While the makers are yet to announce the premiere date of Ishq Mein Marjawan, it is said to be a finite series of around 100-120 episodes and will air only on weekends. Keep watching this space for more updates!

    Comments
    More ISHQ MEIN GHAYAL Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X