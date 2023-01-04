Ishq Mein Ghayal: HUGE Age Difference Between Reem Shaikh & Male Leads Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani

After
entertaining
fans
with
his
stints
in
Bigg
Boss
16
and
Lock
Upp,
TV
star
Karan
Kundrra
is
returning
to
the
small
screen
with
his
new
fiction
show
titled
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal.
Co-starring
Reem
Shaikh
and
Imlie
fame
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
the
supernatural
drama
will
soon
premiere
on
Colors
TV
and
will
likely
replace
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6.
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
The
makers
finally
unveiled
its
first
promo
recently,
which
has
been
receiving
a
good
response
from
fans.
Reem
Shaikh
has
created
ripples
on
the
small
screen
with
her
sizzling
chemistry
with
both
Karan
and
Gashmeer.
However,
did
you
know
that
there
is
a
huge
age
difference
between
her
and
both
the
male
leads?
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
For
the
unversed,
Reem
Sheikh
was
reportedly
born
on
September
7,
2002,
and
turned
20
last
year.
She
started
her
career
as
a
child
artist
and
featured
in
several
hits
shows
including
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum.
In
2018,
she
bagged
the
lead
role
in
ZEE
TV's
Tujhse
Hai
Raabta
and
established
herself
as
a
lead
female
star.
Age
Difference
Between
Reem
And
Karan
Kundrra
Karan
Kunddra,
who
is
counted
among
the
most
popular
TV
celebrities,
celebrated
her
38th
birthday
on
October
11
last
year.
This
year,
Reem
and
Karan
have
an
age
difference
of
a
huge
18
years.
Age
Difference
Between
Reem
And
Gashmeer
Mahajani
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
lead
role
opposite
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
Imlie,
celebrates
his
birthday
on
June
8.
Last
seen
in
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
10,
the
actor
is
37
years
old.
Hence,
the
age
difference
between
Gashmeer
and
Reem
is
of
17
years.
Well,
that's
interesting!
Earlier
titled
Bhediya:
Ishq
Aur
Junoon,
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal
seems
to
be
inspired
by
the
popular
American
drama,
The
Vampire
Diaries.
According
to
the
promo,
the
much-awaited
show
revolves
around
Esha
(Reem
Shaikh)
and
her
connection
with
two
brothers
Veer
and
Armaan
(played
by
Karan
and
Gashmeer),
who
are
werewolves.
When
Will
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal
Premiere?
While
the
makers
are
yet
to
announce
the
premiere
date
of
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan,
it
is
said
to
be
a
finite
series
of
around
100-120
episodes
and
will
air
only
on
weekends.
