Ishq Mein Ghayal: HUGE Age Difference Between Reem Shaikh & Male Leads Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani

Real Age Of Reem Shaikh

For the unversed, Reem Sheikh was reportedly born on September 7, 2002, and turned 20 last year. She started her career as a child artist and featured in several hits shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Diya Aur Baati Hum. In 2018, she bagged the lead role in ZEE TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta and established herself as a lead female star.

Age Difference Between Reem And Karan Kundrra

Karan Kunddra, who is counted among the most popular TV celebrities, celebrated her 38th birthday on October 11 last year. This year, Reem and Karan have an age difference of a huge 18 years.

Age Difference Between Reem And Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name after playing the lead role opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the hit Star Plus show Imlie, celebrates his birthday on June 8. Last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actor is 37 years old. Hence, the age difference between Gashmeer and Reem is of 17 years. Well, that's interesting!

Premise Of Ishq Mein Ghayal

Earlier titled Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon, Ishq Mein Ghayal seems to be inspired by the popular American drama, The Vampire Diaries. According to the promo, the much-awaited show revolves around Esha (Reem Shaikh) and her connection with two brothers Veer and Armaan (played by Karan and Gashmeer), who are werewolves.

When Will Ishq Mein Ghayal Premiere?

While the makers are yet to announce the premiere date of Ishq Mein Marjawan, it is said to be a finite series of around 100-120 episodes and will air only on weekends. Keep watching this space for more updates!