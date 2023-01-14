Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Was Removed From Bigg Boss 16 Because Of His New Show? Here’s What We Know

Actor
Ankit
Gupta,
who
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Fateh
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan
alongside
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
was
recently
seen
as
a
contestant
on
Bigg
Boss
16
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
The
controversial
reality
show
made
him
a
household
name
and
fans
loved
his
calm
&
composed
nature
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Also,
his
'friendship
with
Priyanka
continuously
grabbed
eyeballs.
While
Ankit
was
winning
many
hearts
during
his
stint
in
the
show,
his
co-contestants
voted
him
out
three
weeks
ago
from
the
show
leaving
his
fans
sad.
Even
he
was
surprised
with
other
housemates
getting
the
power
to
remove
him.
However,
the
TV
star
is
now
all
set
to
entertain
fans
with
Colors
TV's
Junooniyatt.
On
Friday
(January
13),
the
makers
finally
unveiled
the
promos
of
his
new
much-awaited
show.
Within
a
few
weeks
after
his
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
promos
of
Ankit
Gupta's
new
show
Junooniyaat
are
out
already.
Last
night
(January
13),
Ankit's
promo
was
shared
on
the
official
social
media
handles
of
Colors
TV
with
the
caption,
"Apni
manzil
ki
talaash
mein,
Jahaan
(Guitar
emoji)
Dekhiye
#Junooniyatt,
jald
hi
sirf
#Colors
par."
Junooniyatt
Was
The
Reason
Behind
Ankit’s
Bigg
Boss
16
Eviction?
While
Ankit
Gupta's
fans
are
loving
it,
a
section
of
social
media
users
are
claiming
that
he
was
removed
from
Bigg
Boss
16
as
he
bagged
Junooniyatt.
Reacting
to
the
promo,
an
Instagram
user
wrote,
"Promo
bahoot
accha
hai...
Btw
It's
the
main
reason
he
is
out
from
bb16
(laughing
emojis)."
Ankit
Denied
The
Same
In
Recent
Interviews
However,
that's
not
true
at
all.
Ankit
confirmed
doing
Junooniyatt
a
few
days
after
leaving
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
He
was
asked
the
same
question
in
several
interviews
as
well.
However,
he
cleared
that
things
got
finalised
after
his
elimination
from
the
reality
show
and
Junooniyatt
didn't
play
any
role
in
his
exit
from
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Junooniyatt
Storyline
&
Ankit’s
New
Character
Jahaan
Junooniyatt
is
a
musical
drama
that
also
features
Bigg
Boss
16
fame
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
Neha
Rana
in
the
lead
roles
alongside
Ankit.
As
shown
in
the
promos,
Ankit
is
playing
the
character
of
Jahaan
who
wants
to
prove
his
parents
innocent
and
aims
to
win
a
music
competition.
Well,
fans
are
already
loving
his
rockstar
avatar.
Junooniyatt
Launch
Date
For
the
unversed,
Junooniyatt
marks
Ankit
Gupta's
reunion
with
his
Udaariyaan
producers
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta.
While
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
the
actor's
TV
comeback,
they
have
to
wait
for
some
time
as
the
makers
are
yet
to
announce
its
launch
date.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!