Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Was Removed From Bigg Boss 16 Because Of His New Show? Here’s What We Know

Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt Promo Is Out

Within a few weeks after his elimination from Bigg Boss 16, the promos of Ankit Gupta's new show Junooniyaat are out already. Last night (January 13), Ankit's promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the caption, "Apni manzil ki talaash mein, Jahaan (Guitar emoji) Dekhiye #Junooniyatt, jald hi sirf #Colors par."

Junooniyatt Was The Reason Behind Ankit’s Bigg Boss 16 Eviction?

While Ankit Gupta's fans are loving it, a section of social media users are claiming that he was removed from Bigg Boss 16 as he bagged Junooniyatt. Reacting to the promo, an Instagram user wrote, "Promo bahoot accha hai... Btw It's the main reason he is out from bb16 (laughing emojis)."

Ankit Denied The Same In Recent Interviews

However, that's not true at all. Ankit confirmed doing Junooniyatt a few days after leaving the Bigg Boss house. He was asked the same question in several interviews as well. However, he cleared that things got finalised after his elimination from the reality show and Junooniyatt didn't play any role in his exit from the Bigg Boss house.

Junooniyatt Storyline & Ankit’s New Character Jahaan

Junooniyatt is a musical drama that also features Bigg Boss 16 fame Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana in the lead roles alongside Ankit. As shown in the promos, Ankit is playing the character of Jahaan who wants to prove his parents innocent and aims to win a music competition. Well, fans are already loving his rockstar avatar.

Junooniyatt Launch Date

For the unversed, Junooniyatt marks Ankit Gupta's reunion with his Udaariyaan producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. While fans are eagerly waiting for the actor's TV comeback, they have to wait for some time as the makers are yet to announce its launch date. Keep watching this space for more updates!