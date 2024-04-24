After Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel, Kundali Bhagya Star To DIVORCE Actress-Wife After 2 Yrs Of Marriage? DEETS

Sanjay Gagnani-Poonam Preet Divorce: Earlier this year, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur was in headlines for her rumoured separation with businessman-husband Nikhil Patel. While the couple has kept mum about it so far, it looks like another TV celebrity is heading for splitsville. Well, we're talking about Sanjay Gagnani.

WHY SANJAY GAGNANI AND POONAM PREET GETTING SEPARATED?

Sanjay Gagnani, who gained prominence through his role of antagonist Prithvi in the hit Zee TV drama Kundali Bhagya, has been making headlines today for a surprising reason. The actor, who married actress Poonam Preet in November 2021 after a nine-year courtship, is reportedly seeking advice from divorce lawyers. Yes, you read that right!

The speculation of a rought patch between Sanjay and Poonam Preet arose after the actor shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram story, hinting at his strong sense of detachment. Now, a Tellychakkar report states that the actor has indeed been consulting divorce lawyers. Their marriage has encountered difficulties for some time now, and it seems they have reached a point where separation is being considered.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Cast Fees: Per-Episode Salaries Of Samridhii, Rohit & Others Revealed

Anupamaa | Is Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Quitting Rupali Ganguly's Show? Rajan Shahi Finally Reveals TRUTH

SANJAY GAGNANI AND POONAM PREET LOVE STORY

For those unfamiliar, Sanjay and Poonam's love story began on the social media platform Facebook. The actor was smitten with the Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dor Se actress when he came across her profile and subsequently invited her to Mumbai to pursue her career. After nine years of courtship, the couple decided to tie the knot.

While the reports of the good-looking couple have left their fans shocked, Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet are yet to open about the ongoing divorce reports.

On the career front, Sanjay Gagnani was last seen in Naagin 6 (2022) playing a cameo role. The actor is yet to announced his next project. Poonam, on the other hand, was last seen in Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore's Naamkarann in 2018.

Keep watching this space for more updates!