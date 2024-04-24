After Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel, Kundali Bhagya Star To DIVORCE Actress-Wife After 2 Yrs Of Marriage? DEETS

Sanjay
Gagnani-Poonam
Preet
Divorce:
Earlier
this
year,
TV
actress
Dalljiet
Kaur
was
in
headlines
for
her
rumoured
separation
with
businessman-husband
Nikhil
Patel.
While
the
couple
has
kept
mum
about
it
so
far,
it
looks
like
another
TV
celebrity
is
heading
for
splitsville.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Sanjay
Gagnani.
WHY
SANJAY
GAGNANI
AND
POONAM
PREET
GETTING
SEPARATED?
Sanjay
Gagnani,
who
gained
prominence
through
his
role
of
antagonist
Prithvi
in
the
hit
Zee
TV
drama
Kundali
Bhagya,
has
been
making
headlines
today
for
a
surprising
reason.
The
actor,
who
married
actress
Poonam
Preet
in
November
2021
after
a
nine-year
courtship,
is
reportedly
seeking
advice
from
divorce
lawyers.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
speculation
of
a
rought
patch
between
Sanjay
and
Poonam
Preet
arose
after
the
actor
shared
a
cryptic
quote
on
his
Instagram
story,
hinting
at
his
strong
sense
of
detachment.
Now,
a
Tellychakkar
report
states
that
the
actor
has
indeed
been
consulting
divorce
lawyers.
Their
marriage
has
encountered
difficulties
for
some
time
now,
and
it
seems
they
have
reached
a
point
where
separation
is
being
considered.
For
those
unfamiliar,
Sanjay
and
Poonam's
love
story
began
on
the
social
media
platform
Facebook.
The
actor
was
smitten
with
the
Do
Dil
Bandhe
Ek
Dor
Se
actress
when
he
came
across
her
profile
and
subsequently
invited
her
to
Mumbai
to
pursue
her
career.
After
nine
years
of
courtship,
the
couple
decided
to
tie
the
knot.
While
the
reports
of
the
good-looking
couple
have
left
their
fans
shocked,
Sanjay
Gagnani
and
Poonam
Preet
are
yet
to
open
about
the
ongoing
divorce
reports.
On
the
career
front,
Sanjay
Gagnani
was
last
seen
in
Naagin
6
(2022)
playing
a
cameo
role.
The
actor
is
yet
to
announced
his
next
project.
Poonam,
on
the
other
hand,
was
last
seen
in
Zain
Imam
and
Aditi
Rathore's
Naamkarann
in
2018.