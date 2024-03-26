Anupamaa Twist | Rupali Ganguly’s Popular Co-Star Confirms Exit From Star Plus Show: My Track Is Over…

Anupamaa
Update:
TV
show
Anupamaa,
featuring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
in
lead
roles,
has
consistently
maintained
its
position
as
the
top-rated
daily
soap
across
channels.
Its
storyline
has
earned
immense
adoration
from
viewers
since
its
inception,
making
it
a
consistent
TRP
leader.
The
on-screen
pairing
of
Anupama
and
Anuj
has
become
the
beloved
couple
of
the
telly
town.
The
cast
of
Anupamaa
also
includes
Nishi
Saxena,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Alpana
Buch,
Sukirti
Kandpal,
Vaquar
Shaikh,
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Parakh
Madan,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
Chandni
Bhagwanani,
Kunawar
Amarjeet
Singh,
and
others.
Revealing
the
same,
Ashlesha
told
ETimes,
"My
track
is
over
and
I
am
not
required
in
the
story
further.
It
is
a
healthy
departure
now
from
the
show
and
will
be
focussing
on
new
assignments
now.
The
show
has
a
different
track
because
the
entire
cast
has
moved
to
the
US.
It
was
a
mutual
understanding
between
me
and
the
makers
and
I
enjoyed
my
journey
in
the
show."
Well,
her
fans
are
already
missing
seeing
her
on
the
TV
screens.
However,
the
actress
is
currently
waiting
for
the
right
project
and
hasn't
yet
signed
anything
new.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 19:14 [IST]