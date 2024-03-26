Anupamaa Twist | Rupali Ganguly’s Popular Co-Star Confirms Exit From Star Plus Show: My Track Is Over…

Anupamaa Update: TV show Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, has consistently maintained its position as the top-rated daily soap across channels. Its storyline has earned immense adoration from viewers since its inception, making it a consistent TRP leader. The on-screen pairing of Anupama and Anuj has become the beloved couple of the telly town.

The cast of Anupamaa also includes Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, and others.

Revealing the same, Ashlesha told ETimes, "My track is over and I am not required in the story further. It is a healthy departure now from the show and will be focussing on new assignments now. The show has a different track because the entire cast has moved to the US. It was a mutual understanding between me and the makers and I enjoyed my journey in the show."

Well, her fans are already missing seeing her on the TV screens. However, the actress is currently waiting for the right project and hasn't yet signed anything new.