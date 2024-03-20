Are Anupamaa Stars Sagar Parekh & Nishi Saxena DATING Each Other In Real Life? Actress Reveals TRUTH

Anupamaa
Update:
TV
show
Anupamaa,
starring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
in
the
lead
roles,
has
consistently
remained
the
top-rated
daily
soap
across
channels.
Its
storyline
has
garnered
immense
love
from
viewers
since
its
inception,
making
it
a
consistent
TRP
topper.
The
on-screen
pairing
of
Anupama
and
Anuj
has
become
the
favorite
couple
of
telly
town.
The
cast
of
Anupamaa
also
includes
Nishi
Saxena,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Alpana
Buch,
Sukirti
Kandpal,
Vaquar
Shaikh,
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Parakh
Madan,
Aadhya
Barot,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
Chandni
Bhagwanani,
Kunawar
Amarjeet
Singh,
and
others.
ARE
SAGAR
PAREKH
AND
NISHI
SAXENA
IN
A
RELATIONSHIP?
Last
year,
the
show
witnessed
the
heartbreaking
demise
of
Samar,
leaving
both
fans
and
actors
deeply
affected.
Sagar
Parekh
portrayed
the
role
of
Samar,
and
his
passing
was
a
difficult
moment
for
everyone
involved.
Particularly
saddening
was
the
storyline
involving
Dimpy,
who
was
pregnant
with
Samar's
child.
Nishi
Saxena,
who
plays
Dimpy,
received
praise
for
her
portrayal
in
the
show.
She
and
Sagar
Parekh
formed
a
perfect
on-screen
pairing
as
Dimpy
and
Samar
and
shared
a
strong
bond
off-screen
as
well.
Often
seen
hanging
out
together
and
sharing
adorable
pictures
and
reels,
many
fans
speculated
that
the
duo
is
dating
each
other
in
real
life.
However,
in
an
interview,
the
actress
opened
up
about
their
linkup
and
clarified
that
they
are
not
dating
but
are
very
close
friends.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
NISHI
SAXENA
BREAKS
SILENCE
ON
DATING
RUMOURS
WITH
SAGAR
PAREKH
Nishi
emphasized
that
she
can
confide
in
Sagar
about
anything,
laugh
and
cry
in
front
of
him,
but
their
relationship
is
purely
friendship.
She
mentioned
that
their
friendship
began
even
before
Anupamaa
but
grew
stronger
while
working
together
on
the
show.
Recalling
the
time
when
they
did
a
mock
shoot
together
for
the
top-rated
Star
Plus
show,
Nishi
shared
how
Sagar's
support
and
encouragement
during
that
time
strengthened
their
bond,
making
him
a
trusted
confidant
with
whom
she
can
share
everything.